College Sports

Report: Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson to undergo surgery

By Sean Labar about 13 hours
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arkansas Razorbacks fans will want to keep an eye on the status of their starting quarterback. On Friday, a report from Whole Hog Sports emerged stating KJ Jefferson was scheduled to undergo previously unannounced arthroscopic knee surgery Friday to clean up a lingering issue that impacted more than half his 2021...

