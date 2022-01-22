ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk Police finds endangered man safe, senior alert canceled

 8 days ago
SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department has found the endangered adult man that was last seen Friday morning.

According to police, 83-year-old Norman Fletcher was found safe.

