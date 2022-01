The Dallas Cowboys took a ton of flak for their collapse against the San Francisco 49ers. Dak Prescott, in particular, bore a lot of the brunt for the Cowboys’ first-round playoff exit, and it seems that those close to him have finally had enough of the hate. Prescott’s brother, Tad Prescott, took to Twitter to defend his brother, while also firing some strays in the direction of Dez Bryant and Aaron Rodgers.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO