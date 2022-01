Another game is another opportunity for Kentucky Women’s Basketball to get back in the win column. On Tuesday night, the Wildcats (8-7) take on the Auburn Tigers (8-9) down in Auburn Arena at 8 p.m. EST. Kentucky is currently on a four-game losing streak, the largest since the 2016-2017 season when the ‘Cats lost eight contests in a row. This game will mark the first of three in just five days for ‘Cats. These two teams were originally scheduled to play on Dec. 30 but the contest was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

AUBURN, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO