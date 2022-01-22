Chilean union says Escondida mine was 'irresponsible' as COVID cases surged
By Reuters Staff
Reuters
3 days ago
SANTIAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - A union representing workers at BHP’s Escondida mine in Chile, the world’s largest copper mine, said on Friday the firm had been erratic and irresponsible as COVID-19 infections have risen among the workforce.
“We consider that the company has been erratic, dismissive and irresponsible in the responses it has given us, emphatically denying, on the afternoon of January 14, that there was an outbreak of COVID-19,” the union said in a statement.
The mining company reported earlier this week there were 312 cases affecting workers and contractors, who have been quarantined, but declined to offer details on the possible impact on its operations.
Escondida declined to comment on the union’s statements.
Chile is experiencing a record surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant. Deaths, however, have remained low as Chile has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.
Chile is also the world’s top producer of copper.
The union said Escondida had “eliminated and dangerously relaxed protocols and control measures,” weakening the company’s ability to trace the origin of cases.
The company said in an earlier statement it had applied rigorous measures in line with the requirements of the health authority and said 90% of its workforce has been fully vaccinated against the virus. (Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Chris Reese)
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Dutch government will further ease COVID-19 restrictions despite record numbers of coronavirus infections, with restaurants, bars and theatres allowed to re-open starting Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday. The Dutch government followed advice from its panel of health experts who on Monday said...
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) is bringing employees back to offices in parts of the United States where new COVID-19 cases have started to decline, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. The company had earlier encouraged employees to work remotely during the...
* Brazil real, Chilean peso strengthen after selloff * Hungary's forint firm after unexpectedly bigger rate hike * IMF lowers Brazil, Mexico economic growth forecasts (Adds comment, updates prices throughout) By Shreyashi Sanyal Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's real and Chile's peso led gains among Latin American currencies on Tuesday as they showed signs of steadying after falling sharply on anxiety about the Ukraine crisis and bets on a more aggressive U.S. monetary policy. The real rose 1.1% by afternoon trading, after two straight sessions of declines, while Chile's peso gained 0.9%. In Chile, markets awaited the appointment of a new central bank chief after the current head was picked as the finance minister in President-elect Gabriel Boric's cabinet. "The decision to appoint Central Bank Governor Mario Marcel as Chile's next finance minister is a clear sign that President-elect Gabriel Boric will pursue prudent fiscal policy. The news buoyed local financial markets and the peso," economists at Capital Economics wrote in a client note. Among other emerging market currencies, Russia's volatile rouble edged higher against the dollar, but hovered near 14-month lows. As the West reinforces troops in Eastern Europe and readies sanctions in case of a Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine, the rouble has lost more than 5% this month. The Hungarian forint rose 0.6% against the euro after the country's central bank raised its base rate by 50 basis points to 2.9%, the highest in eight years, to fight inflation, which is forecast to reach its highest level in a decade this year. Most emerging markets are in an interest rate hiking cycle as surging inflation and likely tighter monetary policy in developed markets piles pressure on EM central banks. Brazil has been the most aggressive in the world, with its central bank having hiked the key interest rate by 725 basis points last year. JPMorgan strategists see another 150-basis-point hike in Brazil in February, followed by another 100-basis-point increase in March. That would take the policy rate to 11.75%. The International Monetary Fund lowered its 2022 economic growth forecasts for Latin America's two largest economies - Brazil and Mexico - citing inflation, tighter monetary policy and a lower growth estimate for the United States. Peru's finance minister on Monday revised down the country's economic growth forecast to between 3.5% and 4% in 2022, from an earlier forecast of 4.8%. Mexico's peso fell 0.3%, shrugging off data that showed Mexican economic activity advanced by 0.3% in November from October, partly narrowing the risk that the economy fell into recession in the second half of 2021. As investors fretted about how hawkish the Federal Reserve might be when its two-day policy meeting ends on Wednesday, the dollar hit more than two-week highs. While a 25-basis-point Fed hike in March is fully priced in, bets that it could be brought forward to this week unnerved markets. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1938 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1211.66 -0.86 MSCI LatAm 2228.01 1.87 Brazil Bovespa 109992.95 1.9 Mexico IPC 51069.99 0.35 Chile IPSA 4530.07 0.6 Argentina MerVal 84493.00 4.307 Colombia COLCAP 1518.70 -0.22 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.4412 1.19 Mexico peso 20.6346 -0.36 Chile peso 800.5 0.09 Colombia peso 3960.06 0.30 Peru sol 3.8345 0.16 Argentina peso (interbank) 104.6100 -0.08 Argentina peso (parallel) 216.5 1.15 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)
WARSAW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Older primary school students and high school students in Poland are to move to remote learning, Education Minister Przemysław Czarnek said on Tuesday, as the Omicron coronavirus variant takes hold across the country. Pupils will learn remotely from Thursday until the end of the...
Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
LONDON (Reuters) - Global crude steel production gained 3.7% last year to 1.95 billion tonnes, World Steel Association data showed on Tuesday, despite weaker output in top producer China as an energy crunch curtailed operations. Chinese steel production dropped 3% in 2021, while second-ranked India saw output surge by 17.8%...
BRASILIA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue totaled 1.879 trillion reais in 2021, up 17.36% in real terms over 2020, a record since the data series began in 1995, the revenue service said on Tuesday. Income was boosted by an extraordinary collection of 40 billion reais in...
Jan 25 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Tuesday demand for its N95 respirators had picked up due to a surge in Omicron-related COVID-19 cases, while reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit as more people purchased its air filters and Scotch-branded products. In December, the United States reported record high COVID-19...
Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities.
Unvaccinated people in France are no longer allowed to visit restaurants, bars, sports avenues and tourist destinations unless they have recently recovered from Covid, according to a law that came into force on Monday.The “vaccine pass” is part of the Paris government’s bid to cap surging Covid cases, most of which are Omicron variant infections.January has seen France register regular high numbers of daily infections, putting massive pressure on the country’s national health system. In response, the government’s anti-Covid strategy has been to place great emphasis on the “vaccine pass” to fight the surge and avoid imposing harder lockdown...
World health officials are offering hope that the ebbing of the omicron wave could give way to a new, more manageable phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as they warn of difficult weeks ahead and the possibility of another, more dangerous variant arising.In the U.S., cases have crested and are dropping rapidly, following a pattern seen in Britain and South Africa with researchers projecting a period of low spread in many countries by the end of March. Though U.S. deaths — now at 2,000 each day — are still rising, new hospital admissions have started to fall, and a...
Dr. Bruce Aylward, a senior WHO official, warned high levels of transmission give the virus more opportunity to replicate and mutate, raising the risk that another variant will emerge. New infections have increased by 20% globally over the past week with nearly 19 million total reported cases. "This pandemic is...
Meatpacking, an early epicenter of the pandemic in 2020, is the latest sector to be disrupted by a surge in cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant, which has also left airlines, hospitals and schools scrambling for staff, reported Reuters. Cargill Inc, a top US beef producer, operated a few...
FRISCO, Colorado (KCNC) — According to the Centers for Disease Control, Summit County is among those locations where COVID-19 is spreading more quickly than others. The latest recorded data includes a test positivity rate of nearly 35%. That is reflected in the shops around Frisco, suffering staffing woes while their team either recovers from or waits out test results on COVID.
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic activity rose by 9.3% in November on a year earlier, its statistics agency said on Tuesday, beating analyst forecasts as the country rebounds from the COVID-19 crisis. The Monthly Estimator of Economic Activity (EMAE) index comfortably beat the outlook from analysts...
BRASILIA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian Conservative ideologue Olavo de Carvalho, who was President Jair Bolsonaro's political guru, died on Monday night at a hospital in Richmond, Virginia in the United States, his family said on his social media accounts. He was 74. The Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported...
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose over 2% on Tuesday on concerns supplies could become tight due to Ukraine-Russia tensions, threats to infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates and struggles by OPEC+ to hit its targeted monthly output increase. Analysts noted that oil prices rose despite a...
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s board “urged” El Salvador to do away with its move to make bitcoin a legal tender, while calling for strict regulation of the country’s e-wallet. IMF board members “urged the authorities to narrow the scope of...
ABUJA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria's government plans to amend its newly-signed oil law to ask parliament for an 18-month extension to keep its long-standing regime of subsidising imported petrol, its junior oil minister said on Tuesday. The law signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last August contains a provision for...
Jan 25 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Regeneron and GlaxoSmithKline are among the biggest pharmaceutical companies to have developed COVID-19 treatments using a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies, but the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant has put the therapies' effectiveness into question. Laboratory-made monoclonal antibodies mimic natural...
Comments / 0