The Kaukauna Area School District announces the three final candidates to be interviewed for the school superintendent’s post. They include Kevin Krutzik who currently serves as Sheboygan High Principal. Mike Slowinski, the Principal at Menasha High School and a former Associate Principal at Appleton East High School. The third candidate is Matthew Smith, who is currently the Director of Secondary Education for Kaukauna Area Schools. All three candidates will meet with parents, teachers, staff and community partners on January 26th. That’s also when the board of education will interview each candidate individually. The Kaukauna Area School District hopes to make a final selection by February.

KAUKAUNA, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO