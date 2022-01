Effective: 2022-01-25 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-25 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley LIGHT RAIN MONDAY EVENING WILL CHANGE TO SNOW TUESDAY MORNING Light rain falling across the Anchorage Bowl and Mat-Su Valleys this evening will change to snow during the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall overnight and will reach the freezing mark by early Tuesday morning. Precipitation combined with falling temperatures will create slick conditions, particularly during the Tuesday morning commute. While little to no ice accumulation is expected, snow accumulations should generally range between 1-2 inches. Be aware that snow could fall on surfaces that have already received rain, making conditions potentially more hazardous. Motorists are urged to use caution and slow down when traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov.

