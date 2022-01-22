Um, Are You Seeing This? Revlon’s Famous Hair Dryer Brush Is Just $35 Today

There are some beauty products that garner a cult following for a reason: they 100% live up to the hype. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is one of them, and Revlon’s famous hair dryer brush is another. Here at SPY.com we typically write about men’s products, but this deal is so good we couldn’t resist sharing it with our readers. You never know, this could be exactly the Valentine’s Day gift idea you’ve been looking for, guys.

So how exactly does a hair dryer brush develop a cult following? It’s just that good. Seriously, this is one of the best purchases I made in 2021, and a lot of folks agree with me. It has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon after more than 300,000 reviews. This brush has more than 280,000 5-star reviews, too. It’s also currently on sale for 42% off, which is a major bargain. As an e-commerce editor, you can believe me when I say that this brush is worth every penny of its original price, and right now you can order yours for just $35 — a $25 discount.

About the REVLON One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Still wondering what makes this beauty tool so special? It’s basically a blow dryer and a bristle brush all in one. Hot air comes out of the center and dries your hair as you brush it, which straightens your locks as well. It dries hair quickly, efficiently and is way easier than trying to hold a bristle brush in one hair, a hair dryer in the other and style your hair at the same time. Dyson’s famous hair dryer might be the beauty world’s most sought-after product, but that particular hair dryer will set you back $400, and that makes the REVLON One-Step Volumizer a steal even at its full $60 price.

In my experience, the oval brush evenly smooths the hair while the round edges give you volume. It’s got three different heat and speed settings so you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to intensity.

I use this brush whenever I need a quick blowout or straightening job, and I bring it with me whenever I travel because it’s much more compact than most hair dryers. The air that comes out of it is HOT, even hotter than some hair dryers I’ve used, so I’d also recommend anyone who’s using it on a regular basis invest in some heat protectant as well. It’s definitely worth $60, and even more worth $35.



