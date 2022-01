A defeat for Democratic voting rights legislation could lead to meaningful progress on electoral integrity. On Wednesday, a Senate effort to amend filibuster rules in a way that would allow Democrats to pass voting rights legislation with fewer than 60 votes was defeated, despite President Joe Biden voicing support for that course of action earlier this month. And without the rule change, the voting bill itself is doomed as well, as Republicans stand fully in opposition.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO