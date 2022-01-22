ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins

By Nate Bouda
Cover picture for the articleBengals RB Joe Mixon thinks that the team has more left in the tank and can improve offensively on their way to the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. “We’re here to win. We don’t care about some theory that everybody [else is] worried about,” Mixon said, via Jake Rice of Bengals.com....

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
Look: Bill Cowher Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Stephen A. Smith Has 2-Word Reaction To Big Ben News

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Retires; Washington Ex Dwayne Haskins as Starter?

Titans Legend Sends Clear Message About QB Ryan Tannehill

Bengals vs. Chiefs weather report

NFLTR Review: Sean Payton’s Surprise Hiatus Will Have Long-Lasting Ripple Effects

NFL analysts disrespects Patrick Mahomes at the perfect time

3 reasons Steelers fans should root for Bengals to win AFC

Cleveland newspaper trolls Ben Roethlisberger with quite the headline

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

