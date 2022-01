MIDLAND, TX – A man wanted for a brutal murder outside a Midland Whataburger in 2018 has been found in Mexico. On Wednesday, Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran was extradited from Mexico, wanted for a murder at a Whataburger on I-20. A dispute between Lopez-Beltran and David Morales escalated outside the Whataburger and police say that Beltran shot Morales and another person. Morales died his injuries at the hospital. Julio Cesar Lopez-Beltran will be booked into Bexar County Jail.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO