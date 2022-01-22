New exercise equipment at Ernie Taylor Park

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If your focus for the new year is to feel better, gain mental clarity, and find ways to de-stress, fitness can help. “I think it’s going to help a lot of people who are depressed from all of this stuff, you know. and we’ve got so many people who are stuck at home they are just now getting out. Fitness is a better reason than anything to get out of the house off the couch and just start feeling better,” said Tim Wood, Owner of Fitness 307.

