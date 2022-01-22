New exercise equipment at Ernie Taylor Park

Ben Haase, managing director, Ropes Park Equipment (RPE), announced the addition of Cody Greene to its team as sales and service manager. Greene brings an extensive background in the outdoor and adventure recreation industries, starting as a whitewater guide in Colorado. Most recently, he was operations manager for Robertson Harness where his responsibilities included sales, customer service, operations, and design. Greene has also been involved with ACCT for many years, including serving as its subcommittee secretary for the ACCT Task Force.
