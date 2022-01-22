Chief Justice Hails Nebraska Coronavirus Response, Notes Challenges

At a press conference today in the State Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln, Governor Pete Ricketts announced his endorsement of conservative Republican Jim Pillen to be Nebraska’s next governor according to a press release from Pillen’s campaign team. “Jim Pillen is a lifelong ag producer, a Nebraska job-creator, and a conservative fighter with a proven record of defending our values,” said Governor Ricketts. “Whether creating Nebraska jobs, fighting Critical Race Theory at the University system, or supporting his fellow ag producers, Jim has consistently shown he’s a leader of principle and integrity. Nebraska will be in great hands with Jim Pillen as our next governor, and that’s why he has my full support.” “Governor Ricketts has done an incredible job for Nebraska, and I’m honored to have his endorsement,” said Pillen. “I look forward to building upon Governor Ricketts’ work providing tax relief, growing Nebraska, making state government run more like a business, and protecting our freedoms.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO