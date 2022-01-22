ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Former Gov. Dave Heineman Endorse Mike Flood for Congress

huskeradio.com
 3 days ago

Today, in a press conference in the State Capitol Rotunda, Governor Pete Ricketts and former Governor Dave Heineman announced their endorsements of Republican State Senator Mike Flood to represent Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives according to a press release issued Friday afternoon. “Mike...

www.huskeradio.com

huskeradio.com

Gov. Ricketts Proclaims “School Choice Week”

This morning, Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed January 23-29, 2022 as “School Choice Week” in Nebraska. The Governor was joined by State Senators, school choice advocates, and students and teachers from St. James Elementary School in Crete. “Moving forward on school choice in Nebraska is urgently important,” said Gov. Ricketts. “We need to empower families to choose the best educational setting for their children. Giving parents and students this freedom will provide the next generation of Nebraskans with expanded opportunity for an excellent education.”
NEBRASKA STATE
kios.org

Ricketts, Heineman Switch Support from Fortenberry To Flood

Indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s political fortunes took a major hit Friday when two of Nebraska’s most prominent Republicans withdrew their longtime support for him and endorsed a state lawmaker who hopes to unseat the nine-term congressman in the GOP primary. Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman announced that they would support state Sen. Mike Flood, who is challenging Fortenberry amid concerns that the federal charges he faces could cost the GOP an otherwise safe House seat. Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of making false statements to federal investigators about an illegal $30,000 campaign contribution from a foreign national and not properly disclosing it in his campaign filings.
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Gov. Ricketts: There's nothing wrong with a contested primary

LINCOLN - Norfolk state Sen. Mike Flood has announced that he’ll contest nine-term congressman Jeff Fortenberry who has been battling legal issues in a federal court in Los Angeles regarding an alleged illegal campaign contribution. On Friday, Flood received endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman.
NORFOLK, NE
Sand Hills Express

Multiple Area Residents Appointed To Nebraska Boards And Commissions By Gov. Ricketts

On Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions. The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:. Board of Appraisers for Educational Lands and Funds. Bonnie M. Downing, Dunning. Nebraska Aquaculture Board. Richard Lackaff, Bassett. Commission for...
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Statement by Mark McHargue, President, Regarding Appointment of Congressman Adrian Smith to Lead the House Ways and Means Trade Committee

On behalf of the Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB), I want to congratulate Congressman Adrian Smith (NE-3) for being selected to serve as the Ranking Republican Member of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade. Given the importance of trade to the financial futures of Nebraska’s farm and ranch families, the selection of Congressman Smith, a long-time proponent of growing international markets and a key agricultural ally in the House, is a win for agriculture and a win for Nebraska.” “Congressman Smith not only understands the importance of trade but has taken an active role in advancing trade agreements which have benefited farmers, ranchers, and businesses across our great nation. Given the Biden administration’s lack of action on this important issue, it is good to know Congressman Smith will be there to push the president to find new markets for agricultural products and hold nations like China accountable for breaking international trade rules.”
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Gov. Ricketts Declares Roe v. Wade Anniversary as Statewide Day of Prayer to End Abortion

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a proclamation declaring January 22, 2022 as a Statewide Day of Prayer. January 22nd is the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision which struck down Nebraska’s laws protecting unborn babies. “Nebraska is a pro-life state,” reads the Governor’s proclamation. “Nebraska state law states that it is ‘the will of the people of the State of Nebraska and the members of the Legislature to provide protection for the life of the unborn child whenever possible.’”
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Gov. Ricketts grilled by member of House subcommittee on COVID-19 response

(WOWT) - Appearing before a Congressional subcommittee discussing states’ response to COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts found himself in the hot seat about mask and vaccination requirements. The U.S. representatives are looking into how the governors of different states have been responding to the pandemic and...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Governors endorse Mike Flood over Jeff Fortenberry

(Lincoln, NE) -- Two Nebraska Governors throw their support behind Congressional candidate Mike Flood instead of sitting Congressman Jeff Fortenberry. During a news conference in the state Capitol rotunda Friday morning, current governor Pete Ricketts and former governor Dave Heineman announced their endorsement for State Senator Flood. “Mike Flood and...
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Gov. Ricketts Announces Appointments to Boards and Commissions Including a Trio of North Platte Residents

Governor Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions. The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:. Board of Appraisers for Educational Lands and Funds. Bonnie M. Downing, Dunning. Nebraska Aquaculture Board. Richard Lackaff, Bassett. Commission for the Protection...
LINCOLN, NE
huskeradio.com

Adrian Smith Files for Re-Election to Continue Fighting for Nebraska’s Third Congressional District

Congressman Adrian Smith filed for re-election today to represent Nebraska’s Third District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Smith has been a leader in Congress fighting the reckless agenda of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi while working to restore a pro-growth economy that boosts Nebraska agriculture, families, and small businesses. “The listless presidency of Joe Biden and his elite liberal allies on Capitol Hill led by Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi threatens to destabilize our country and our economy,“ Smith said. “From the bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan to capitulation to China and Russia, the Biden-Harris administration has weakened America’s standing on the world stage. At home Democrats in the White House and in Congress support an open Southern border, taxpayer funded abortion, restrictions on law-abiding gun owners, and runaway federal spending.”
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Gov. Ricketts questioned during COVID-19 subcommittee hearing

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was questioned by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi during a committee meeting Thursday on states' COVID-19 response. The state judiciary committee heard arguments on both sides of the "constitutional carry" bill. Nebraska state senator proposes permitless gun carry. Updated: 18 hours ago. Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer proposed...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Lt Gov. Candidate Brandon Flood Ends Campaign And Gives Endorsement

>Lieutenant Governor Candidate Brandon Flood Ends Campaign And Gives Endorsement. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Republican Brandon Flood is ending his campaign for Lieutenant Governor and endorsing his rival. Flood announced Tuesday that he would no longer seek the GOP nomination and instead throw his support behind fellow Republican Jeff Coleman. Flood is currently recovering from a heart transplant at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, and will miss a GOP committee members meeting this weekend. Flood recently left his role with the state Board of Pardons and said Coleman shares his vision of criminal justice reform.
ELECTIONS
huskeradio.com

Governor Pete Ricketts Formally Endorses Jim Pillen

At a press conference today in the State Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln, Governor Pete Ricketts announced his endorsement of conservative Republican Jim Pillen to be Nebraska’s next governor according to a press release from Pillen’s campaign team. “Jim Pillen is a lifelong ag producer, a Nebraska job-creator, and a conservative fighter with a proven record of defending our values,” said Governor Ricketts. “Whether creating Nebraska jobs, fighting Critical Race Theory at the University system, or supporting his fellow ag producers, Jim has consistently shown he’s a leader of principle and integrity. Nebraska will be in great hands with Jim Pillen as our next governor, and that’s why he has my full support.” “Governor Ricketts has done an incredible job for Nebraska, and I’m honored to have his endorsement,” said Pillen. “I look forward to building upon Governor Ricketts’ work providing tax relief, growing Nebraska, making state government run more like a business, and protecting our freedoms.”
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Attorney General Peterson and Governor Ricketts Recognize National Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Attorney General Doug Peterson joined Governor Pete Ricketts and Colonel John Bolduc from the Nebraska State Patrol in recognizing National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Attorney General Peterson reviewed the collaborative work done by many agencies in bringing about some ground-breaking investigations and prosecutions this past year. His office released the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force Update that outlines prosecutions and training numbers for 2021. “We stand ready on behalf of Nebraskans to investigate and prosecute any human trafficking case anywhere in the state. For five years, we have been organizing regionally to make certain we are ready to investigate and stop any trafficking we uncover. The teams are also prepared to make sure each victim involved has access to all the available lifelines,” stated Attorney General Peterson.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Gov. Ricketts announces his pick for the next governor

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Governor Pete Ricketts announced Jim Pillen is his pick for the next governor of Nebraska. Pillen announced the endorsement on his Twitter page Tuesday morning saying quote, “Thank you @GovRicketts for your endorsement of our campaign. As governor, I will work to continue growing our state and promoting our commonsense Nebraska values.”
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Gov. Ricketts comments on Nebraska Medicine DHM

During a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts talks about state efforts to increase COVID-19 testing. Omicron wave likely won't peak for weeks, surgeon general says. Updated: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:37 AM UTC. |. The CDC says the country is averaging more than 780,000 new...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Mike Flood announces run for Congress

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mike Flood, State Senator from Norfolk and former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, announced his run for Congress on Sunday. Flood is running for Nebraska’s First Congressional District. “I have found that in my service in government, working inside of a legislature where there is...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Gov. Pete Ricketts makes annual address to Unicam

Pedestrian killed after hit by car in Benson area of Omaha. The victim was transported Thursday night. with CPR in progress from the scene to Nebraska Medicine, where he later died. Gov. Ricketts outlines spending plans for Nebraska ARPA funds. Updated: 8 hours ago. The governor gave his annual address...
OMAHA, NE

