Gov. Pete Ricketts and Former Gov. Dave Heineman Endorse Mike Flood for Congress

On behalf of the Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB), I want to congratulate Congressman Adrian Smith (NE-3) for being selected to serve as the Ranking Republican Member of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade. Given the importance of trade to the financial futures of Nebraska’s farm and ranch families, the selection of Congressman Smith, a long-time proponent of growing international markets and a key agricultural ally in the House, is a win for agriculture and a win for Nebraska.” “Congressman Smith not only understands the importance of trade but has taken an active role in advancing trade agreements which have benefited farmers, ranchers, and businesses across our great nation. Given the Biden administration’s lack of action on this important issue, it is good to know Congressman Smith will be there to push the president to find new markets for agricultural products and hold nations like China accountable for breaking international trade rules.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO