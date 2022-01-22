Watch: Former OSU Coach Jim Tressel Assesses Jim Harbaugh’s Tenure at Michigan

The former Ohio State coach shared the perfect response as one who dominated the Wolverines in his tenure.

Jim Tressel has not walked the sidelines of Ohio Stadium for Buckeyes football games since he resigned from the program in 2011. However, during is time at Ohio State, Tressel never had a problem winning “The Game” against Michigan.

Tressel went 9–1 against the Wolverines during his tenure as the Buckeyes head coach, which includes the vacated 2010 season. He also won seven Big Ten titles and one national championship against Miami in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl.

The former Ohio State coach spoke on the 1 Star Recruits Podcast on Thursday, discussing Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh and his legacy within Michigan’s program.

“You know, because of his lack of winning in ‘The Game’ and in postseason, I’m not sure what his postseason record is but it doesn’t ... I can’t think of any gigantic things that you remember,” Tressel said. “That makes it tougher to have a win-loss legacy. I really don’t know what his legacy is with his student-athletes and what the relationships are, and that’s the ones that last the longest anyway.

The public—you know—is going to assess as they should the win-loss records... So I guess I gotta give him a one star on the win-loss thing.”

Tressel is not at coaching at Ohio State anymore. But, considering his assessment, the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State will forever run deep.

