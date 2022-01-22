ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Former OSU Coach Jim Tressel Assesses Jim Harbaugh’s Tenure at Michigan

By Wilton Jackson
 3 days ago

The former Ohio State coach shared the perfect response as one who dominated the Wolverines in his tenure.

Jim Tressel has not walked the sidelines of Ohio Stadium for Buckeyes football games since he resigned from the program in 2011. However, during is time at Ohio State, Tressel never had a problem winning “The Game” against Michigan.

Tressel went 9–1 against the Wolverines during his tenure as the Buckeyes head coach, which includes the vacated 2010 season. He also won seven Big Ten titles and one national championship against Miami in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl.

The former Ohio State coach spoke on the 1 Star Recruits Podcast on Thursday, discussing Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh and his legacy within Michigan’s program.

“You know, because of his lack of winning in ‘The Game’ and in postseason, I’m not sure what his postseason record is but it doesn’t ... I can’t think of any gigantic things that you remember,” Tressel said. “That makes it tougher to have a win-loss legacy. I really don’t know what his legacy is with his student-athletes and what the relationships are, and that’s the ones that last the longest anyway.

The public—you know—is going to assess as they should the win-loss records... So I guess I gotta give him a one star on the win-loss thing.”

Tressel is not at coaching at Ohio State anymore. But, considering his assessment, the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State will forever run deep.

FanSided

Michigan football: Wolverines have backup plan if Jim Harbaugh leaves

If Jim Harbaugh ultimately leaves for the NFL soon, the Michigan Wolverines have a backup plan to replace him quickly. Jim Harbaugh finally led Michigan to a win over Ohio State this past season, and indications are he wants to be…re-compensated after taking a pay cut last year. Harbaugh has what he surely considers unfinished business in the NFL, after reaching the NFC title game (with one Super Bowl loss) in the first three of his four seasons as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Michigan News

If Jim Harbaugh leaves Michigan for the National Football League, an NFL head coach could be the one to replace him in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh has been linked to multiple NFL jobs this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears could be interested in the Michigan coach. While...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Matt Rhule News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly considering a jump to the NFL ranks. And if that happens, a current NFL head coach could be making the opposite move. According to reports from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports on Saturday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule could be “at the top of the list” of options to replace Harbaugh if he leaves Ann Arbor.
NFL
The Lima News

Day acted boldly and now expectations are even higher at Ohio State

There’s no doubt Ryan Day is decisive. He showed that when he demoted defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs two games into last season. He showed that again by hiring defensive coordinator Jim Knowles away from Oklahoma State 10 days after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan and then by replacing three other coaches, including long-time offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, after that.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jim Tressel takes shot at Jim Harbaugh, calls out lack of success in The Game

Spanning over the entire history of college football, the Michigan Wolverines are the sport’s winningest program. Only two coaches have a losing record during their tenure in Ann Arbor and five coaches have won national championships. Jim Harbaugh has found somewhat of the same success, currently having a 38-14...
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Jim Harbaugh Recruiting News

Where will Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh be coaching next season?. The veteran head coach has been rumored to be seriously interested in making the jump back to the National Football League. Harbaugh previously coached in the NFL, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance, before returning to his alma mater to coach the Wolverines.
NFL
WolverineDigest

JJ McCarthy Voices Support for Jim Harbaugh

There aren't many answers coming out of Schembechler Hall these days, particularly as it relates to Jim Harbaugh's future at the University of Michigan. The little bit that has been conveyed through various "insiders" suggests two very different realities: one in which Jim Harbaugh seems destined to leave, another in which Jim Harbaugh is destined to return.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jim Tressel
247Sports

Remembering Gary: Introduction to Jim Tressel in 2001

EDITOR’S NOTE – Longtime Bucknuts contributor Gary Housteau passed away on Friday following a prolonged battle with cancer. We shared some of our thoughts on Gary’s contributions to the site and who he was as a person in a column on Sunday. Today, we share excerpts from...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

There’s 1 Big Name Being Floated For Cowboys Coach

Who will be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys next season?. For now, it’s still Mike McCarthy’s job. Jerry Jones has yet to make a firm decision on his coaching staff for next season, though McCarthy has yet to be fired following his team’s loss in the Wild Card round last weekend.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
247Sports

Timmy Chang addresses June Jones fallout after Hawaii football hires former record-setting QB as head coach

Hawaii announced legendary former Rainbow Warriors quarterback Timmy Chang (2000-04) as its new head football coach Saturday, and it did so after reportedly coming close to hiring former program leader June Jones (1999-07). During an introductory press conference Saturday on Zoom, Chang was asked about Jones' situation and the possibility of adding him to his first coaching staff.
NFL
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s honest admission after taking record-tying 9 sacks vs. Titans

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow paid a grand price in his team’s AFC divisional round win over the Tennessee Titans. The Bengals offensive line had no answer for the Titans front seven. Regardless of whether Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen opted to send a few talents to rush Burrow or go all-out with a blitz, his unit simply found relative ease in getting to the second-year quarterback. The Titans defense notched 13 quarterback hits and nine total sacks in this playoff encounter.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

