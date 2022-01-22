History Channel Sets Abraham Lincoln Documentary To Air Presidents Day Weekend

The History Channel will air a new Abraham Lincoln documentary over Presidents Day weekend from Feb. 20 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Abraham Lincoln is based on Doris Kearns Goodwin’s best-selling book Leadership: In Turbulent Times .

Across seven and a half hours, viewers will learn about the life of the 16th President of the United States, from his impoverished childhood to his days as a lawyer and politician and his assassination just five days after the end of the Civil War.

The documentary will feature live-action scenes featuring Daytime Emmy nominee Graham Sibley as Lincoln, along with interviews with notable guests including President Barack Obama , Gen. Stan McCrystal, and historians Christy Coleman, Dr. Allen Guelzo, Dr. Edna Greene Medford, Harold Holzer, Dr. Caroline Janney, Dr. Catherine Clinton, among others.

Also airing during Presidents Day weekend on the History Channel:

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War

Premieres on Monday, February 21st at 11PM ET/PT

A one-hour documentary executive produced and narrated by NBA legend, historian, and activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , and Deborah Morales of Iconomy Multi-Media & Entertainment, takes a close look at the Civil War, and heroic figures like formerly enslaved man turned war hero Robert Smalls and Union spy Mary Richards, to well-known heroes like influential abolitionist Frederick Douglass and Underground Railroad pioneer Harriett Tubman.

The Secret History of the Civil War

Premieres on Tuesday, February 22 at 10:30 PM ET/PT

This one-hour documentary focuses on the unsung heroes and unknown innovators from the Civil War who broke boundaries of gender and race to operate as spies and takes an in-depth look at the ways in which modern American medicine was forged on the bloody battlefields of the Civil War.

A trailer for Abraham Lincoln can be found below.