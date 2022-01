A new LEGO set is in jeopardy as LEGO evaluates their relationship with Activision Blizzard following the workplace allegations. Activision Blizzard is still up to their eyes in dealing with a toxic workplace and allegations of harassment. You can read the latest on that right here as to try to go over everything again would take a long time. It is because of these allegations that LEGO has decided to delay a new Overwatch 2 LEGO set.

