Los Angeles, CA

Man Killed in Shooting in South L.A. Area

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A young man was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Trinity Recreation Center in South Los Angeles area, and an investigation was underway today.

The 19-year-old man was shot about 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Trinity Street and died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. His name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.

According to police, the man was standing in the parking lot with a friend when two vehicles pulled up and shots were fired from both vehicles.

No description was available of the suspects or vehicles, and a motive for the crime was not known, police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

