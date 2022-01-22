ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stadium View prepares for playoff crowd

By Rachel Hopmayer
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
As the Titletown neighborhood readies for the NFC Divisional playoff game hosting San Francisco Saturday night , Stadium View Bar & Grill has been preparing for weeks.

"I had already laid out multiple different scenarios coming into it in advance saying we've got this home game coming, we're not quite sure when it is so let's just get everything in as early as possible, prep it all up and go," owner Amanda Watson said.

Watson and her managers decided to generally double their usual orders for food and beverages with distributors as they anticipated a larger and more intense crowd for postseason game days.

"It just amps it up to at least two times what we're normally doing," Watson said. "Especially with another home game coming right after that, so we're just kind of ordering heavy, making sure our staff is heavy, making sure our marketing is heavy and just making sure that we're doing everything times two."

Bar management studied their books before the schedule was even confirmed for the divisional round to make educated guesses on what to order. Their records show that the San Francisco crowd of games past has a heavy liking for IPAs over other beers.

While the Saturday night games feels like a rarity for the staff, Friday night's Reba concert at the Resch Center makes it feel like a typical game weekend with a busy crowd the night before game day, just one day in advance.

Stadium View will hit a milestone 30 years in business in 2022. Staffers say efficiency and organization helps them operate game days smoothly.

"We had some good structure to start with," Kelly Betancourt, director of kitchen operations said. "We just look at everything going on in the community: the variables, the hotels, the airports, the Kwik Trip this morning and how many people were there. We just take all that information and just keep adding to our list."

