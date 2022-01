If you own Dying Light 2 on PS4, you can upgrade to the PS5 version for free. This is excellent news since cross-generational upgrades haven’t been as straightforward as they could. Some publishers don’t offer them at all, some are free, and others require you to buy a particular version of the game or pay an upgrade fee. With PS5 stock continuing to be low, many players have been faced with the dilemma of having to pick between buying a game for their PS4 or holding out to save money. It’s great to know that’s not the case with Dying Light 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO