The gold market still has a path back to $2,000 an ounce even as the Federal Reserve looks to tighten its monetary policy this year, according to one market strategist. In Kitco News's inaugural gold market podcast, George Milling-Stanley, chief market strategist at State Streat Global Advisors, said that although the Federal Reserve is looking at raising interest rates with the potential for three or four rate hikes this year, high inflation pressure means that real yields will remain in negative territory.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO