Artisanal Men's Techwear

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArnar Már Jónsson, a men's fashion label specializing in techwear, has unveiled the Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The expansive assortment of high-tech pieces sees the brand offering its most fully-developed take...

www.trendhunter.com

TrendHunter.com

Luxury Eco-Friendly Luggage

Italian luxury fashion label Gucci has unveiled its new 'Off the Grid' travel collection, offering an assortment of eco-friendly luggage options for sustainably-minded flyers. The new capsule will be the first installment from the brand's Gucci Circular Lines concept -- a new initiative that supports the brand's use of circular production.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Arnar Már Jónsson's FW22 Collection Provides its Definition of Techwear

Dedicated to the pursuit of sharing its definition of techwear, Arnar Már Jónsson, founded by Arnar Már Jónsson and Luke Stevens, has developed its fullest expression with its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Exploring new heights of development through a close relationship with its Italian factory, the label...
TrendHunter.com

Men's Skincare Collections

Every Man Jack is launching its first skincare regimen collection, dubbed Skin Revive. The Skin Revive collection is formulated with rejuvenating ingredients to nourish the skin and deliver top results. Every Man Jack is a leading men's grooming brand that aims to provide skincare options to help men feel their best every day.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Botanical Artisan Soaps

The 'Artisan-Made Petite Floral Shaped Soap Collection' is both beautiful and moisturizing. Each soap is made with a blend of goat's milk, shea butter, coconut oil, and other ingredients. The collection is inspired and shaped into five different types of flora: daisies, Gerbera daisies, orchids, garden roses, and succulents. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Premium Men's Grooming Bundles

Manscaped launched the Ultra Premium Collectin of essential grooming products. The new collection is available in the United States and Canada. The men's lifestyle consumer brand offers male grooming products formulated with high-quality ingredients. Manscaped aims to provide the ultimate grooming experience to each consumer. The line is infused with...
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Snowy Mountain-Themed Watches

Luxury watchmaker Grand Seiko is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its GMT line by launching a new limited-edition timepiece: the SBGC247 Chronograph GMT. The model is based on the brand's first-ever chronograph and features a traditional two-tone bezel GMT. The luxurious new timepiece borrows and upgrades both the functional and...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

All-Season Weatherproof Boots

The Polyver Sweden Classic High Boot is an ultra-durable, weather-resistant footwear style from the Swedish brand that aims to offer wearers with the ability to easily handle the elements during any season. The boots are constructed with a 14-inch height to make them suited for wear in rain and snow,...
APPAREL
ArchDaily

Artisan House / MOCO

Structural Engineering: SSK Engineering Consultant. Text description provided by the architects. The Artisan House is an extension to an existing one-story house which is intended to be a private gallery for the owner's art collection and additional space for family activities. The location of this house is part of the gated community that is made of multiple large houses next to each other. The existing house is one of the two habitations in the same plot in which they lived together with their parent.
VISUAL ART
TrendHunter.com

Adjustable Intensity Coffee Makers

The SMEG DCF02 coffee maker is a stylishly retro appliance from the Italian brand that promises to deliver impeccably brewed java that will meet the exact preferences of virtually any person. The 50s-style coffee maker boasts an adjustable intensity level that will brew light or intense strength coffee and has a keep warm function that will ensure brewed coffee is kept at the optimal temperature for up to 40-minutes. The 1.4-liter capacity makes it great for families, while the simple interface makes use of just four buttons to ensure ease of use.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Functional Lifestyle Apparel

Retake is Gymshark's latest apparel collection focusing on versatility and everyday staples than previous ranges. The British fitness brand is expanding its offerings by delivering the comfort of gym wear in the form of wardrobe essentials to its customers. The Retake collection boasts versatile apparel that can create fashionable outfits...
TrendHunter.com

Naturally Tanned Leather Sneakers

Saucony Originals Veg Tan pack is a capsule sneaker collection with three Originals styles (Jazz 81, Jazz Court and Shadow 6000) and vegetable-tanned leather. The limited-edition collection was created to represent the "best of the brand’s 123-year heritage" and its future working with more earth-friendly materials. The capsule collection...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Digital-Only Sneaker Collections

French tech startup Sneakmart has announced the launch of Metakicks, a collection of NFT sneakers that arrive hidden in mystery boxes. According to the company, Metakicks was designed to attract sneakerheads to the emerging space of digital-only fashion, where NFTs have become a common commodity. In addition, Sneakmart intends for...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Diversity-Focused Kids Apparel

Royal Nation is a newly launched kid's clothing brand offering gender-inclusive premium athleisure wear and outerwear. In addition, the label aims to improve the representation of Black culture in the world of kid's fashion via the use of comic book-like narratives and animations. Superhero-style characters are often used to accompany...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Extra-Durable Skate Shoes

Iconic skate publication SNEEZE Mag has partnered with Vans on a new sneaker capsule dubbed the 2022 SNEEZE Mag x Vans Skate Chukka collection. The collaboration sees the two companies join forces to reimagine Vans' iconic Skate Chukka in three new colorways: brown, white, and neon yellow. Dressed with a...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Dessert-Themed Cosmetic Ranges

E.l.f. Cosmetics launched a new dessert-inspired makeup and skincare line dubbed Cookies 'N Dreams. The new collection features makeup products such s eyeshadows, lipgloss, and primers. It also includes skincare items like face masks. Inspired by chocolate cookies and ice cream, the limited-edition collection is available at Walmart in the U.S. and through e.l.f. Cosmetics' online store.
MAKEUP
TrendHunter.com

Clean Beauty Trios

The Maybelline Green Edition line introduces new products like the Mega Mousse Mascara, Balmy Lip Blush and Superdrop Tinted Oil, which are made without animal-derived ingredients. The plant-based makeup formulas tap into potent, skin-caring ingredients like mango, jojoba and marula oils, as well as shea butter. This line is kicking off with three products and there are plenty more to come in the future.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Upcycled Veneer Furniture Collections

The George Collection of furniture boasts a unique appearance due to the materials chosen to construct each piece. Marco Campardo designed the series for SEEDS, using discarded materials from the industrial production of veneer. The collection boasts artificial wooden patterns that create unique designs. The designer selects scrap veneer pieces...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Oversized Carbon Fiber Timepieces

The Zenith DEFY Extreme Carbon timepiece is a rugged accessory for raving enthusiasts to incorporate into their collection when seeking out a way to keep time in a dependable yet eye-catching way. The watch is constructed with an oversized 45mm carbon fiber case that makes it a substantial accessory on the wrist, but won't offer too much additional heft thanks to the lightweight material. The watch is powered by the El Primero 21 automatic movement and features a 1/100th of a second high-frequency automatic chronograph to boot.
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Gravalot Men’s Fall 2022

Onye Anuna chose to home in on tailoring this season with “Afro-contemporary” label Gravalot. He offered a pared-back lineup merging sartorial silhouettes, workwear influences and one-off suiting crafted from striped deadstock fabrics sourced largely in Nigeria and Turkey. “The high-end tailored items point to the direction we’re going,”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Men’s Designers Remix Familiar Ideas for Fall/Winter 22-23: WGSN

Adaptability and flexibility are two valued qualities in men’s Fall/Winter 22-23 fashion, but it doesn’t mean designers are settling for complacency. Rather, Noah Zagor, WGSN’s senior North American men’s wear strategist, said the category is in an age of “reinvention, reconfiguration and recontextualization” of familiar ideas, much like the way hip-hop artists sampled previously recorded music in the ’90s. “Where the freshness comes from is how do we assemble it, the references we’re pulling, how we can change it into something that feels new and exciting and the twist that we can put on it,” he said. Informa Markets’ trend webinar last...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

