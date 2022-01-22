ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Local company’s travel site in legal battle with American Airlines

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14HZfn_0dsYBOSp00
American Airlines (Joe Raedle/Getty Images, File)

CHARLOTTE — Red Ventures’ popular travel website The Points Guy is facing a legal battle with Charlotte’s dominant air carrier, American Airlines, over its rewards management app.

The app that allows users to sync airline mileage data violates trademark and privacy rules, American Airlines Group Inc. contends in a lawsuit filed in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, where the airline is based.

The suit asks for an order stripping American links and customer data from the site.

American says the app, which debuted in September, encourages members to give up their user information and passwords so that The Points Guy can “invade American’s servers, access users’ accounts, and collect and expropriate the proprietary data that AAdvantage has developed, maintained, stored and protected over many years.”

[ ALSO READ: American Airlines CEO Doug Parker announces retirement ]

Indian Land-based Red Ventures acquired The Points Guy in 2017 as part of its $1.4 billion acquisition of Bankrate Inc.

In a statement, The Points Guy said it is suing American “for attempting to block the media platform from providing the cost and time-saving benefits of The Points Guy App to consumers.”

The Points Guy filed its suit against American in Superior Court in Delaware in response to a cease-and-desist letter from the airline.

(WATCH BELOW: American Airlines CEO Doug Parker announces retirement)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

BioNTech, Google, Deutsche Bahn back African-founded AI firm

BERLIN — (AP) — Vaccine maker BioNTech, Google and rail firm Deutsche Bahn are among the companies investing in African-founded artificial intelligence company InstaDeep. The company, now based in London, announced Tuesday that it has raised $100 million from investors, allowing it to expand its presence to the United States. The exact amounts invested by each company were not disclosed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WSOC Charlotte

UAE sheikhdom to allow gaming as Wynn Resorts plans project

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — One of the seven sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates said Tuesday it will allow “gaming” while announcing a multibillion-dollar deal with Las Vegas-based casino giant Wynn Resorts. The announcement by Ras al-Khaimah comes after months of rumors about...
GAMBLING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Delaware State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Pfizer begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults

Pfizer is enrolling healthy adults to test a reformulated COVID-19 vaccine that matches the hugely contagious omicron variant, to see how it compares with the original shots. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday. COVID-19 vaccine-makers have been updating their shots to better match omicron in case...
INDUSTRY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
74K+
Followers
82K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy