If you work hard, persevere and never give up on your dreams, you too could be a 34-year-old rookie in the lowest tier of professional hockey. The bus always quiets down after a few hours. After the post-game adrenaline burns off and the alcohol diffuses. The stories fizzle out. Seats recline. Legs bridge across the aisle as players go horizontal, trying to sleep. It’s sometime after midnight. We’ve been on the road for two, three hours. We’ll travel through the night, straight on ‘til morning, 20 Peter Pans postponing adulthood.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO