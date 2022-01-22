ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

By Adam Paris
Brew Hoop
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks get their first crack at divisional foe the Chicago Bulls in...

www.brewhoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 free agents the Bulls can sign with Alex Caruso out

More bad injury news came the way of second-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls following a close loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road on the night of Jan. 21. The Bulls played with toughness and perseverance with multiple players out due to various injury issues. But it looks like you can now add one more to the list of players showing up on the injury report at the moment for the Bulls.
NBA
NBC Sports

Grayson Allen addresses flagrant foul on Caruso

Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon. "It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Alex Caruso is out 6-8 weeks with a wrist fracture suffered during Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul that drew the fury of Chicago Bulls staff: ‘Really hope the league takes a hard look’

The rivalry between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks doesn’t need any extra heat this season, but Grayson Allen was happy to pour gasoline on the fire Friday night. Allen earned an ejection and a flagrant-2 foul after throwing Alex Caruso to the court to prevent a breakaway dunk in the Bulls’ 94-90 road loss to the Bucks. But those repercussions couldn’t offset the ensuing disaster ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Bucks#Espn#Bulls Game Thread#The Chicago Bulls
Chicago Tribune

5 things we learned from the Chicago Bulls’ 5th loss in 6 games, including DeMar DeRozan’s night at the line and Tyler Cook’s defensive assignments

The Chicago Bulls came inches from claiming the first round of battles with the Milwaukee Bucks this season, falling short by four points in a 94-90 loss Friday night at Fiserv Forum. It wasn’t the prettiest game for either team — both shot under 20% from 3-point rangein a vintage Midwestern slugfest as the Bucks and Bulls jockey for position at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Bulls ...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Zach LaVine and Javonte Green return from injuries — but it’s Ayo Dosunmu who helps save the Chicago Bulls to end a 3-game road trip with a 111-110 win

In the final three minutes of Monday’s game in Oklahoma City, the Chicago Bulls panicked. Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. ran straight into half-court traps. Nikola Vučevic sent off-balance 3-pointers sailing past the rim. Billy Donovan called timeouts in an urgent attempt to calm his team, watching as the Thunder carved a 28-point Bulls lead down to a single point. The bell ultimately saved ...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bulls' Alex Caruso suffers broken wrist from Grayson Allen foul; may require surgery as coach Donovan calls for harsher penalties

It’s looking like Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso‘s return to the team will be a short one, with the hard foul given by Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen that resulted in a scary fall for the Texas A&M product in Friday’s 94 – 90 loss to the defending NBA champions having resulted in a fractured wrist for Caruso according to ESPN senior writer Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Bulls’ injuries could drive up price for a Jerami Grant trade

The Chicago Bulls are watching their possible dream season turn into a nightmare, which could make them more desperate to trade for Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons. The Bulls have been one of the NBA’s best stories, as they made the right offseason additions and have been the surprise leader of the Eastern Conference for most of the season.
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Thunder game preview and live open thread: practice session for LaVine’s return?

I’m going to put as much effort in this game preview as the Oklahoma City Thunder’s should-be-relegated-selves put into being competitive this season. The story for tonight is our Bulls, and the injury status of Zach LaVine. OK, to a lesser extent Javonte Green, but honestly Green is pretty dang important and especially so with all his backups out.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Mountain or Molehill? Grayson Allen, Bucks Come Under Fire

At the 5:45 mark of the third quarter of last night’s Milwaukee Bucks victory over the Chicago Bulls, the play-by-play log on NBA.com looks like this:. Of course, there’s far more than meets the eye. In the scramble for a long rebound following a Khris Middleton miss, the Bulls gain possession and run down the floor. Alex Caruso, beloved do-it-all glue guy in Chicago and beyond, starts at the opposite three-point line but kicks it into gear quickly, breaking into a sprint at halfcourt. Ayo Dosunmu has Pat Connaughton between him and the basket, but he sees Caruso streaking into open space and tosses a pass across his body. The only Buck with an angle on the play is Grayson Allen, who’s on the opposite wing from Caruso and moving in the same direction, and the two players take off into the air from inside the lane.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Marc Stein Says That If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Rockets, Houston Is Expected To Immediately Enter Buyout Talks With Him

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan Once Called Him At 4 AM And Picked Him Up On His Private Jet To Play Golf After A Playoff Loss: "I'm Coming To Get You, We'll Go Play Some Golf. Season Is Over, You Need To Get Away."

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Former Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle Once Revealed That Vince Carter Asked To Be The Team's Sixth-Man: "He Asked For The Honor Of Being The Sixth-Man, He Was A Giver."

Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy