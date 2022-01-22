Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

At the 5:45 mark of the third quarter of last night’s Milwaukee Bucks victory over the Chicago Bulls, the play-by-play log on NBA.com looks like this:. Of course, there’s far more than meets the eye. In the scramble for a long rebound following a Khris Middleton miss, the Bulls gain possession and run down the floor. Alex Caruso, beloved do-it-all glue guy in Chicago and beyond, starts at the opposite three-point line but kicks it into gear quickly, breaking into a sprint at halfcourt. Ayo Dosunmu has Pat Connaughton between him and the basket, but he sees Caruso streaking into open space and tosses a pass across his body. The only Buck with an angle on the play is Grayson Allen, who’s on the opposite wing from Caruso and moving in the same direction, and the two players take off into the air from inside the lane.

