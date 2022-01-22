ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg gets back in character as Guinan and is reunited with Patrick Stewart for the second season of Star Trek: Picard

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com
 8 days ago

Whoopi Goldberg is making her long-awaited return to the Star Trek Universe and reclaiming her role as Guinan - a bartender on the Ten-Forward lounge - on the second season of Star Trek: Picard.

Paramount Plus released a trailer for the show on Friday - ahead of its March 3 premiere - featuring the 66-year-old actress as she speaks with Jean-Luc Picard, portrayed by her Star Trek: The Next Generation co-star Sir Patrick Stewart.

'I'm going to need some tea: Earl Grey, piping hot,' she says to Picard as the two are pictured having a chat inside of a bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xi9uw_0dsYB8QS00
She's back! Whoopi Goldberg is reclaiming her role as Guinan on the second season of Star Trek: Picard, from the expanded Star Trek Universe

'Hello Guinan,' Picard replies smiling.

The series takes place 20 years after Picard's last appearance in Star Trek: Nemesis (2002).

In the second season of the show, Picard and his crew make a journey into the past as they work desperately to save the galaxy's future.

In another scene from the trailer, Guinan is seen once more providing advice. 'Your answers are not in the stars,' she says, adding, 'And they never have been.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Picqt_0dsYB8QS00
Exciting: Paramount Plus released a trailer for the show on Friday featuring the 66-year-old actress as she speaks with Jean-Luc Picard, played by Sir Patrick Stewart
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvHGN_0dsYB8QS00
Funny: 'I'm going to need some tea: Earl Grey, piping hot,' she says to Picard as the two are pictured having a chat inside of a bar 

Guinan also foreshadows Picard's fate, saying, 'I believe you have one final frontier yet to come.'

Goldberg originally played the bartender in the Ten-Forward lounge aboard the starship USS Enterprise-D on Star Trek: The Next Generation, from 1988 to 1993.

The star was officially invited to join the new show by her old co-star, during his appearance on her talk show The View in January 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1veGuc_0dsYB8QS00
Wise: Guinan also foreshadows Picard's fate, saying, 'I believe you have one final frontier yet to come' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBx6G_0dsYB8QS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzpeF_0dsYB8QS00

'I'm here with a formal invitation, and it's for you, Whoopi. Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season,' Stewart said.

Goldberg didn't hesitate, replying: 'I've said this on the show before, but Star Trek was one of the great experiences, from the beginning to the end. I had the best, best, best time. Best time ever.'

The 10-episode second season of Picard will be available on Paramount Plus on March 3, with new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eu00f_0dsYB8QS00
New season: The 10-episode second season of Picard will be available on Paramount Plus on March 3, with new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays

