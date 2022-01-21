ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Aaron Brooks prevails in showdown with Olympic medalist

By Andy Mason, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFDoY_0dsYB4tY00

Hagerstown’s Aaron Brooks made another statement on the wrestling mat Friday, and this one was as loud as ever.

Brooks, a Penn State junior, defeated Michigan’s Myles Amine 3-1 in a thriller at 184 pounds during the No. 1 Nittany Lions’ 29-6 victory over the No. 3 Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Brooks vs. Amine was the most anticipated bout of the college season so far, a battle between the first- and second-ranked wrestlers in their weight class.

It was NCAA champ vs. Olympic medalist, meeting for the first time.

No. 1 Brooks, a 2018 North Hagerstown graduate, won the national title at 184 pounds last season, while No. 2 Amine, a 25-year-old graduate student, captured a bronze medal in Tokyo last summer in freestyle at 86 kilograms, representing San Marino.

On Friday, after a scoreless first period, Amine — a four-time NCAA All-American, who placed third at 197 pounds last year — went up 1-0 with a second-period escape.

In the third period, Brooks tied the match with an escape with 1:36 left and then, after an extraordinary display of defense, he scored the winning takedown with 15 seconds remaining.

Brooks, who was named the outstanding wrestler of the dual meet, improved to 10-0 for the season and 39-1 for his college career while handing Amine (7-1) his first season loss.

Penn State (12-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will be back in action Sunday afternoon at Michigan State.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hagerstown, MD
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
City
Hagerstown, MD
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Maryland Sports
The Hill

Judge strikes down New York's indoor mask mandate

A New York judge struck down the Empire State’s indoor mask mandate on Monday, arguing that such a policy must be approved by the state legislature before taking effect. Nassau County Supreme Court Justice Thomas Rademaker determined that Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) did not have the authority to enforce an indoor mask mandate in December, when she announced that she was renewing a face covering requirement for indoor locations for roughly a month.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Amine
NBC News

In reversal, Peng Shuai T-shirts will be allowed at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Restrictions that resulted in the removal of a spectator for wearing a T-shirt supporting Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai at the Australian Open have been overhauled after international backlash. With reports of activists planning to distribute hundreds of shirts branded with the question “Where is Peng...
TENNIS
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

997
Followers
439
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy