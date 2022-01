ESL is actively planning to organize a CS:GO Major in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2022, according to a report by Dexerto. The IEM Rio Valve Major would be the second Valve-sponsored event of the year and would run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13 if confirmed. ESL was due to organize a CS:GO Major in Rio in 2020, but it was delayed and later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw every big CS:GO event move from the traditional LAN setup to online play as a result of the global health situation and travel restrictions employed by countries around the world.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO