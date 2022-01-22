ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Boebert asked Jewish visitors to Capitol if they were doing ‘reconnaissance’: report

By Lexi Lonas, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gEYI_0dsYAZtN00

WASHINGTON ( The Hill ) – Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) reportedly asked a group of Jewish individuals who were visiting the Capitol if they were there to do “reconnaissance,” the visitors told BuzzFeed News .

Boebert is said to have seen the group of visitors on Thursday, looked at them “head to toe” and asked if they were visiting the Capitol to do “reconnaissance,” one person who saw the interaction told the outlet.

Border Patrol agents find two women hiding in locked trunk compartment

“You know, I’m not sure to be offended or not,” one of the rabbis in the group told Buzzfeed News. “I was very confused.”

“When I heard that, I actually turned to the person standing next to me and asked, ‘Did you just hear that?’” the rabbi said.

The group was there to meet with Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-N.Y.), who said reckless language like Boebert’s should not be used by lawmakers.

“The bottom line is that everyone, especially members of Congress, have to be very, very thoughtful in the language they use,” Suozzi said. “Because when you’re a member of Congress, you have an important role to play in society. You can’t be cavalier in the comments you make especially if they could be perceived as being antisemitic, or discriminatory.”

Boebert told the outlet the question was in jest and that she made it as a dig against Democrats who accused her of conducting large tours for people days before the Capitol riot happened.

“I saw a large group and made a joke. Sadly when Democrats see the same they demonize my family for a year straight,” she said, adding that some people “got” the joke in the group.

The person leading the group was an Orthodox Jewish individual with a traditional beard while others had yarmulkes on.

Border baseball legend and MLB pitcher found guilty of killing toddler

“I’m too short to see anyone’s yarmulkes,” Boebert said.

The rabbi told Buzzfeed News “people are very sensitive” after the Texas hostage situation at a synagogue.

The Hill has reached out to Boebert and Suozzi for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
Delta County Independent

Opinion: NDAA is not an accomplishment for Boebert

United States Rep. Lauren Boebert's recent op-ed falls short in its seeming attempt to make us believe she was instrumental in changing provisions of the original version of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. The NDAA is legislation that has been passed every year since 1961. Boebert was a “no”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

House sergeant-at-arms says Capitol will remain closed to visitors: 'I'm afraid of COVID’

The Capitol will remain closed to visitors as cases of the highly contagious coronavirus continue to escalate nationwide, the House sergeant-at-arms told lawmakers Tuesday. The House Appropriations Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch met for a hearing on the security of the U.S. Capitol and to examine what changes are needed as staffing shortages continue to plague the Capitol Police force – an issue that has been further exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish#Buzzfeed News#Border Patrol#Rabbi#Democrats#Orthodox
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
mycaldwellcounty.com

Senator Denny Hoskins Capitol Report

It’s the second week of Missouri’s 2022 legislative session. Senate bills are being referred to committees and we’ve begun taking testimony from citizens and interested groups. Several of my bills have already been assigned to committees and I’m hopeful they will move through the legislative process quickly. The Senate Appropriations Committee has been tasked with hearing Senate Bill 642, my legislation to authorize a system of video lottery game terminals supervised by the State Lottery Commission. That same committee has also been assigned my Senate Bill 643, which would legalize sports wagering in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy