From career revivals, to unrequited romances, to gritty murder mysteries, the Smiling Friends have their work cut out for them when it comes to their eternal mission to spread joy to the disenfranchised. Pim, Charlie, Glep, and the entire Smiling Friend crew get pulled in many different directions over the course of this season whenever they hear their call. The Smiling Friends might often act like no case of malaise is too heavy to take on, but some progressively taxing clients help them learn a lot about humanity–as well as themselves. The Smiling Friends are literally prepared to go to hell and back to turn those frowns upside down and the show’s first season highlights the heights of their dedication.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO