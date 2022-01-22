ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

‘I believe it can work in any city’: A look at gun violence reduction plans with successful track records

By Renée Cooper
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFuis_0dsY9wzi00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign City Council is poised to adopt its most comprehensive, and most expensive, plan yet to curb gun violence.

We’ve reported about the new $6.2 million plan, called the “Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint.”

However, investing in early intervention and restoration of under-served communities as a way to reduce crime is not new. In fact, the plan was tailored after two out-of-state programs with a successful track record.

We took some time to learn about those to get an idea of what’s to come in Champaign and the lessons other cities learned along the way.

WATCH:

First, we sat down for a virtual interview with Sam Vaughn in Richmond, CA. Vaughn is the program manager in the city’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and he’s at the helm of “Operation Peacemaker Fellowship.”

“I believe it can work in any city if the intentions are pure,” he said.

While gun violence rose across the country last year, Richmond saw a decline. But that success didn’t come right away. Discussions started more than 15 years ago, back in 2006.

“It was a really tough year and the community was kind of in uproar,” Vaughn shared. “80+ percent of all shooting victims were African American, late teens, early 20s.”

It’s what we are seeing in Champaign right now. In the blueprint, the city reported those most impacted by – and most likely to be involved in – gun violence are young Black and African American men and teens between 15 and 30.

City leaders propose multi-million dollar ‘Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint’

In Richmond, the most impacted are exactly who they’re recruiting into the fellowship, providing one-on-one mentorship and access to basic necessities.

“The young people who may be creating these statistics are not the enemy, they’re not the devil. They’re not evil,” Vaughn emphasized.

Vaughn grew up in Richmond. He spent time in prison for a gun-related crime and said, something like this fellowship could’ve changed his course sooner.

“So if you don’t look at them as an asset and acknowledge that we will never solve this problem without partnering with them, the process will fail,” he said, referring to the fellows.

The City of Richmond learned a tough resources lesson early on. It became the first city to create an Office of Violence Prevention, according to Vaughn. That was in 2006 and immediately, homicides dropped. However, about two years in, he said city staff was stretched too thin and gun violence skyrocketed once again.

A few years later, they recruited more help and Operation Peacemaker Fellowship was born. By 2014, gun-related homicides dropped by more than 30 percent.

“If you go and invest in this and expect within one year for everything to turn around, you’re misleading the public, you’ve wasted resources and you’re not going to last,” Vaughn continued. “Which means you kind of gave a community hope and then took it right back from, which is a shame.”

‘Racial oppression is the root cause of gun violence’: A deeper dive into a city’s multi-million dollar plan for peace

Champaign is still grappling with how it’ll pay for the blueprint beyond two years of federal COVID-19 money.

That’s one of the main differences between the California and Champaign programs.

Richmond’s fellowship is paid for through grants, totaling around $4.2 million this year, whereas Champaign is looking at using American Rescue Plan money, but that discussion is ongoing.

Over in Oakland, California, Damita Davis-Howard runs a similar program. The “Oakland Ceasefire Strategy.”

The city covers part of the cost, and then other organizations involved also chip in.

“It is working,” Davis-Howard told us.

Since the start of the ceasefire strategy in 2012, she said the city has seen its longest continuous decline in gun violence in 40 years. Similar to Champaign’s plan, it relies on partnerships.

“Saving lives, keeping people out of jail and trying to improve the community and police relationships, those are the three main goals,” Davis Howard concluded.

Champaign city officials said the blueprint should be presented to Council for formal adoption in early February.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Urbana mayor: fire stations ‘long overdue’ for upgrades

Update Tuesday: The Urbana City Council Monday night, with no discussion, unanimously approved the plan to buy land for the new fire station. ** Original story Monday: URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Urbana City Council is voting to buy a roughly 5.5-acre parcel of land for a second new fire station tonight. The first location – […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

‘The real first responders’: Unhoused couple save two lives with Narcan

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An unhoused couple on Sunday saved two people from overdosing on fentanyl. The live-saving measures happened a few blocks from JOLT Harm Reduction on Sheridan Road. The organization provides Narcan and drug testing strips for overdose prevention and harm reduction. Chris Schaffner, program director at JOLT Harm Reduction, said there is […]
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Larger, more modern fire station in the works

Update Tuesday: The Urbana City Council Monday night, with no discussion, unanimously approved the plan to buy land for the new fire station. ** Original story Monday: URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some Urbana firefighters would be out of a cramped, old building in a couple years if the city council goes along with a plan […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

“Give us a plan!” – teachers rally before school board meeting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “Our school board refuses to come up with a plan,” One rallygoer said before the Champaign School Board meeting. That’s what many teachers claimed tonight as they rallied before a tense school board meeting. Some teachers in Champaign are wearing thin. The union is poised to take a strike authorization vote […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Oakland, IL
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
WCIA

Gov. Pritzker announces COVID-19 sick leave initiative for vaccinated school staff

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Gov. Pritzker, the Illinois Education Association, the Illinois Federation of Teachers and other stakeholders announced that they have negotiated a compromise that will keep students and teachers safely in the classroom without penalizing vaccinated employees for taking COVID-required sick time. “Vaccines are a vital tool in preventing the deadly effects of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Springfield Park District has new police chief

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Park District has appointed Patrick Murphy as Chief of the Springfield Park District Police Department. Chief Murphy has served with the Springfield Park District Police Department since 2018, starting as a part-time patrol officer, advancing to full-time officer and then Captain. Chief Murphy retired from the Illinois State Police […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

When do you need to go to the hospital with Covid-19

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The concern of catching covid 19 and possibly going to the hospital has been a worry for nearly two years. Robert Healy an Adult medicine doctor said, as long as it’s not an emergency, you should talk to your doctor or wait it out. Most cases right now are very mild […]
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Shooting#Crime#Police#Champaign City Council#African American
WCIA

Parents and teachers stand together before Champaign school board meeting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Teachers, parents and community members held a solidarity rally at the Mellon Building ahead of the Champaign School Board meeting on Monday. The Champaign Federation of Teachers sent a news release that said frustration for families and teachers is growing. As bargaining drags on and Covid continues to complicate a 3rd […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New autism center set to open

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Lighthouse Autism Center, a center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) provider for autistic children, will open a new center in Champaign on Jan. 31. The Champaign center at 2301 West Bradley Avenue will be the organization’s first in the state of Illinois. Lighthouse has 20 centers in Indiana and three in Michigan. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Village may add license plate readers

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Mahomet police want to be the latest area department to add license place readers to its crime-fighting tool-belt. Police chief Mike Metzler has applied for grant money to buy nine of the devices. They would cost $2,500 per reader per year. Metzler said if he can’t get the grant money, he’ll […]
MAHOMET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Illinois biometric privacy cases helping to shape state law

ST. LOUIS – From facial recognition to fingerprint scans, biometrics are becoming more ingrained into our daily lives. Two of the top five biometric privacy litigation cases in 2020 were from Illinois and are shaping Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) law in the state, that’s according to Law360. BIPA was passed in Illinois in 2008. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Mix-up leads to switched verdict in Illinois murder trial

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A jury’s paperwork mix-up resulted in a central Illinois judge announcing a not guilty verdict in a murder trial, only to inform the defendant minutes later that he had in fact been convicted. Micha Gordon and his attorney hugged Thursday after Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa spoke the words “not […]
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Laundry fire breaks out at apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to the Lincoln Towers apartment complex Sunday night after a fire broke out in the apartment’s laundry ducts. Firefighters were guided to the basement laundry area by a woman who reported smoke there. Investigating, the firefighters found smoldering lint in the ductwork, which they extinguished. Reinforcements arrived to […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Firefighters battle fire at grain bin

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters were called to a grain bin on Monday to battle a fire that broke out inside the building. Crews on the scene eventually discovered a farm tractor inside the building that was on fire. Due to a low water supply in the area, mutual aid was requested from surrounding […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield Fire: Dog dies in house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters believe that a small dog was killed in a house fire that happened Monday afternoon. The fire happened on Melrose Street near South 16th Street around 12:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire at the back of the house and were able to bring the fire under control […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Firefighters battle house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters extinguished a house fire on Melrose Street Monday afternoon. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire at the back of the house. They were able to bring the fire under control in about 10 minutes, although the house was damaged severely enough to displace the two occupants. Firefighters believe that […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

These are the Illinois cities with the most people living in poverty

(STACKER) — According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

WCIA

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy