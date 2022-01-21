ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MI

West Ottawa girls basketball game canceled after coach has medical emergency

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago

The West Ottawa girls basketball game at Caledonia was canceled on Friday night after West Ottawa coach Paul Chapman had a medical emergency on the court.

Chapman was stable, alert and transported to a local hospital after an AED was used to evaluate him, but shock was not needed. He was awake and talking at the hospital after what Chapman said was a possible allergic reaction.

After he was released from the hospital, Chapman texted: "I'm fine, heading home now. Nothing to do with heart, it all checked out. Maybe an allergic reaction or something like it. All good."

The emergency happened during the national anthem, according to sources. The team was quickly transported to the locker room.

The West Ottawa girls team is undefeated and it is unknown whether the game will be made up at a later date.

— Contact Sports Editor Dan D'Addona at Dan.D'Addona@hollandsentinel.com . Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports .

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: West Ottawa girls basketball game canceled after coach has medical emergency

