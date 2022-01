The Adventures of Pinocchio is an Italian tale from 1881 by Carlo Collodi. Back in 1940, Disney snatched it up and sprinkled some Disney magic on it. Now, they plan on doing a remake. I’ll admit, at first, the thought of a Pinocchio remake did not sit well with me. I didn’t like the original movie. This little wooden puppet was annoying and while I love me some Disney magic, I did not fall under the spell of this movie. Don’t hate me. Disney is going to do a live-action remake of the story, but Guillermo del Toro is also doing a project on the tale. He will be reimagining the classic tale and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio official teaser is out now. I’ve got to admit, I like what I see so far.

