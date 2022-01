If I won an Olympic Gold Medal, it wouldn’t leave my neck. Showering, sleeping, grocery shopping, working out, jury duty, you name it, my trusty gold medal would be there. Would it be a tad pretentious? Sure, but it’s a freakin’ gold medal, people! I’d flash that thing to get a table faster. I’d use it to make friends. I’d absorb a punch with it in a bar fight. I’d flaunt that thing day and night … which is at least part of the reason I don’t have one.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO