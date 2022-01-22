ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

3 Alternatives to Consider When NFTs Become the Norm

By ProSingh
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXhYG_0dsY8X5S00

NFTs can be used as security tokens, smart contracts, collectibles or even as a means to represent debt or equity in a company. With the surge of interest in NFTs, many startups are now trying to jump into the bandwagon by launching their own sets of non-fungible tokens. Some ICOs reserve several percent of their token supply for their internal purpose, such as creating and selling unique doodle-like art on their platforms.

Getting an NFT usually comes with a price, which might be too high for most startups. While the concept is relatively advanced and promises excellent opportunity in the long run, it poses uncertainty regarding its asset status.

In case the market gets too saturated and these collectibles become a norm, they will significantly lose their value. Consider these as an alternative to NFTs.

1. Cryptocurrencies are still profitable and the market will expand.

A lot of people have been worried because the market has slowed down a lot over the past few months, but rest assured that crypto is still worth the investment in 2022. A lot of platforms are going to expand this next year, offering more opportunities for future investments.

Due to the cryptocurrency market's volatility, many people have been worried about investing in digital assets. The key here is to make sure that you are investing in meaningful projects that have growth potential. You also want to make sure you are diversifying your investments as much as possible so that you don't put all of your eggs into one basket and then end up losing them all if something happens to your investment.

Related: 3 Non-Digital Art NFT Use Cases Set to Take Off

2. Businesses and projects that aid Meta.

The introduction to the metaverse has been certainly overwhelming to a lot of us. But if you scrutinize it properly, some points may lead you to the path of success. Meta is aiming to take a significant place in society. To reach this goal, Meta will work with software and hardware companies that produce products so that their platforms can interact with each other. This will be a huge step forward for all ecommerce websites and will be an excellent source for Meta's growth, also encouraging many investors to invest in the platforms.

Related: Can Anything Be an NFT? Here's What You Need to Know.

3. It's time to focus on ed-tech startups.

Demand for collaborative learning, educational gamification and personal learning technology is expected to drive market growth in the next few years.

The ed-tech sector's growth is expected to be driven by the fast-evolving teaching-learning process in K-12 and higher education institutions across the world. Moreover, an increase in government initiatives, such as the Common Core Standards Initiative, is also fueling market growth. As technology is becoming an integral part of the classroom, more and more investments are being made in ed-tech startups. However, investors need to understand that these startups are not viewed as a security, and their capital gains are expected to be comparatively low.

Related: What Is an NFT? Inside The Next Billion-Dollar Crypto Sensation.

Comments / 0

Related
Hackernoon

How to Start Investing in NFTs: For Complete Beginners

The NFT space is growing rapidly and could have a profound impact on art. That also means that investing in them can have great returns. To start trading NFTs, all you need is a crypto wallet and an account on one of the NFT exchanges. That's why investors first need to pick the strategy that is right for them. This broadly falls into two categories. The first is focused on long-term holding, and the second is on short-term selling.
MARKETS
CNBC

Two income-oriented strategies to protect and grow wealth in the market

Kevin Simpson, founder and chief investment officer at Capital Wealth Planning. No matter what 2022 reveals, the time is always right to make smart, long-term investments to build wealth and protect what you have. It's vital to have a strategy and disciplined approach — with an eye on the long...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contracts#Nft
Ubergizmo

Walmart Could Be Considering Getting Into Cryptos And NFTs

Despite having built its image as being a more traditional brick-and-mortar retailer, Walmart has actually been pretty quick when it comes to adopting new technology. Over the years, the company has tried to adopt new technology and incorporate it into its stores and offices, whether it be training employees using VR or using self-driving trucks to make deliveries.
RETAIL
etftrends.com

3 Questions to Ask When Considering MLP ETFs

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) and the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) seem similar on the surface, but the two funds have their own nuances that will benefit different investors. While both ETFs offer exposure to energy infrastructure and serve as a way to diversify and add income to...
STOCKS
Screendaily

Can NFTs become a gamechanger for the content industries?

As non-fungible tokens sweep Asia, a group of Hong Kong companies are trying to turn the craze into a business model for the content industries. As 2021 drew to a close, one of the year’s biggest stories was the meteoric rise of non‑fungible tokens (NFTs), a fever to which Asia was not immune.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
etftrends.com

As the Fixed Income Environment Shifts, Consider Looking to Alternative ETF Strategies

After a three-decade bond market rally, fixed income investors have grown complacent with their U.S. Treasury holdings. With interest rates expected to rise, it may be time to consider alternative income exchange traded fund strategies to better manage the potential risks ahead. The 10-year Treasury yield is supposed to reflect...
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

What to Consider When Evolving Networks to the Cloud

Operators are at differing stages when it comes to evolving their networks to the cloud. Even when they do, "cloud" will mean different things to different operators. Some will opt for public cloud managed by hyper-scalers. Others will continue with their own versions of cloud. Either way, the telco cloud has unique requirements and expectations. Partnering with the right criteria in mind will be the key to a more optimal cloud future. In our latest paper "Telco Cloud - Avoiding the Turbulence" we explore the drivers for moving to cloud and criteria for telco cloud success.
TECHNOLOGY
Realty Today

Factors To Consider When Investing In A DST

DST has enabled many investors to acquire properties through ownership rights of properties owned by the trusts. Investors must do their research before investing in DST properties to maximize their returns. It would help if you considered the below before committing to a DST investment. Availability of funds to make...
STOCKS
makeuseof.com

4 G Suite Alternatives to Consider Using Instead

Google is finally ditching the legacy version of G Suite, forcing anyone using the free version to upgrade to a premium Google Workspace plan. The only users unaffected by this change would be nonprofit organizations and educational institutions, which can continue to use Google Workspace's free plans. From May 1,...
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Is DatChat Stock a Buy After it Sent a Letter of Intent to Buy Avila Security?

Communications software company DatChat (DATS) made its stock market debut on Aug. 13, 2021 and has garnered significant investor attention in the wake of a letter of intent it sent to acquire Avila Security. So, is it worth adding the stock to one’s portfolio given that the company is still in its early stages of development? Read on, let’s discuss.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy