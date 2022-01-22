ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Hibbing returns to the mat in Skip Nalan Invite

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School wrestling team had a tough week last week, wrestling against Rock Ridge, Superior and the Elk River Invite.

The Bluejackets got a well deserved six days off, but it’s back to business as usual as they will take part in the Skip Nalan Invite, which begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.

According to Hibbing coach Ray Pierce, he and his coaching staff got the chance to iron out some technical difficulties this week during practice.

“It’s been a good week,” Pierce said. “We’ve hit on some stuff. It’s that time of the year where we’re not learning anything new. We’re honing in on everything. It’s time to get your best stuff working, get the stuff we’ve been showing them down.

“It’s fixing things the best we can from what we see.”

Pierce has seen one big improvement from his team.

“The kids have been intense,” he said. “That’s nice because when you have a long week you can see it fade a little bit as we get toward the end of the week. They’ve done a good job with that.

“It also helps with certifications because they know they have to get their weights to where ever they need them to be. They work a little harder to make sure they can have something to eat and drink here and there.

“They have been intense, which is nice.”

It was a good week to get intense.

The Skip Nalan is an individual tournament, with some powerhouse teams in it.

“There’s some new teams in it,” Pierce said. “It’s a good tournament. Aitkin is back. Brainerd is in it. Royalton/Upsala, which is a solid Class A team, is in it.

“Fosston/Bagley is coming, so there’s some good team this year. It’s going to be a solid tournament. It’s tough. There won’t be anyone just running into the finals in this thing. We will have to wrestle well.”

Pierce said Bryson Larrabee could make a run to the finals, along with Cooper Hendrickson, but he’s in a tough weight class with the likes of Dusty Wilke and Austin Mundt, who beat Hendrickson already.

“He’s got a couple of people he can avenge some losses to,” Pierce said. “It’s a tough weight class.”

Pierce would like to see Ian Larrabee make a move in this meet.

“He kind of started off slow this year, but I’m looking for him to turn some things around,” Pierce said.

Christian Jelle is still out, and 285-pounder Alex Henderson is out, but Kaden Sweeney will get tested at 106-pounds.

“He’ll see a bunch of Section guys in here with Aitkin and Grand Rapids,” Pierce said. “We’ll get a nice gauge on some of that. We’re looking forward to seeing some of that, too.”

Like most coaches, Pierce is waiting for the day when he finally has a full lineup.

“We haven’t wrestled a dual yet where we’ve had everybody in it,” he said. “When we look at it, if we can get everybody in our lineup, we’re a solid team.

“We like our chances even going with Rapids, Rock Ridge and Mora. At the beginning of the year, we ran tight with Pierz, with a couple of kids out.”

Pierz just beat Grand Rapids 50-27 Thursday, so they’re a true contender in this section.

“Match ups count in all of that, but we like our chances with our team, if we can get everybody in there,” Pierce said. “The run toward the end here looks good.”

Comments / 0

