2022 American Express scores: Patrick Cantlay shoots 68, leads Tom Hoge by one after Round 2

Aiyuk was held without a carry or reception while receiving one target in Saturday's 13-10 win over Green Bay. This was a slogging and treacherous contest as both teams battled a combination of great defensive play and the freezing elements of Lambeau Field. Aiyuk was one of the first wideouts to be targeted by Jimmy Garoppolo in the opening offensive drive of the game, but the wideout had the ball knocked loose on what was initially ruled a catch and fumble. The 23-year-old was not targeted for the remainder of the game, but that likely had more to do with Garoppolo's (thumb/shoulder) lackluster play. With next week's tilt being played either in Los Angeles or in the usually warm Tampa Bay climate, Aiyuk could be in line for a bounce-back performance while also possibly carrying a sleeper price tag in DFS formats after this week's zero burger.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO