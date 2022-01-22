ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

2022 American Express scores: Patrick Cantlay shoots 68, leads Tom Hoge by one after Round 2

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) -- Patrick Cantlay fought through gusting wind on his back nine Friday to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at The American Express in a bid to win for the third time in four starts. Tied for the first-round lead with Lee Hodges after...

www.cbssports.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo's Tom Hoge finishes 2nd at American Express tournament in La Quinta

(Fargo, ND) -- Pro golfer and Fargo resident Tom Hoge has reason to celebrate after finishing in 2nd place Sunday at the American Express in La Quinta, California. "You know I've been working really hard the past few months I would say to try to push to that next level and take my game up a notch and start competing with some of these big name guys. For me, it's just kind of validation that what I've been working on is paying off," said Hoge.
FARGO, ND
Duluth News Tribune

Hudson Swafford breaks from pack to win PGA’s American Express; Fargo's Tom Hoge finishes second

Hudson Swafford went eagle-birdie at the 16th and 17th holes to cap a busy final round and win The American Express on Sunday in La Quinta, Calif. Swafford's eagle, nine birdies and three bogeys added up to an 8-under 64 that catapulted him to victory after starting the day three strokes off the leaders. At 23-under 265, Swafford beat Tom Hoge (68 Sunday) by two shots.
LA QUINTA, CA
La Quinta, CA
La Quinta, CA
