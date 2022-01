The Cleveland Browns would be wise to remember who Aaron Rodgers truly is. What do Aaron Rodgers and Nick Foles have in common? They each only have a Super Bowl. Rodgers may have been the MVP of the 2011 Super Bowl, but he was the MVP thanks to the Packers defense picking off Ben Roethlisberger twice. That and Greg Jennings and Jordy Nelson were unstoppable. Outside of that one playoff season, Rodgers has seemingly found little success in the NFL Playoffs, usually on decorated and well-built teams. That’s all the reason the Cleveland Browns need to stay away from him.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO