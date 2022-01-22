ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Syracuse man charged with Bank fraud in Utica

By Thad Randazzo
 3 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man from Syracuse has been arrested for allegedly cashing a forged check at the Bank of Utica.

In June of 2021, the Utica Police Department received information that someone stole several checks from Carlo Massi Distributors while they were being transported to businesses in the area. After the theft at least two attempts were made to cash the stolen checks at the Bank of Utica, one of which was successful, with an amount of over $6,800 being disbursed.

Utica man charged with stealing from Lowe’s in Utica

Investigators learned the theft of the checks originated in the Syracuse area and that the name on the checks was allegedly altered from the business to that of 32-year-old Michael Stevens of Syracuse. The Financial Crimes Investigator with the Utica Police Department then filed for warrants to be executed.

On January 19 th , 2022, Stevens was arrested on the following charges:

  • Forgery in the Second Degree
  • Grand Larceny in the Third Degree

Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.

