This Porsche Taycan scale-down model was constructed using a 3D Pen. Watch how it was built!

By Sarang Sheth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to ditch the automotive clay. A 3D pen works out to be a much cheaper, easier, and more effective way to build out prototypes. A designer/YouTuber by the name of Sanago shows how versatile a 3D pen can be when you want to rapidly build designs from...

