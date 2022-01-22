This Porsche Taycan scale-down model was constructed using a 3D Pen. Watch how it was built!

We’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of automotive designs at Yanko Design. Each automotive was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen nor experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks, to impenetrable safety standards, every automotive we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of automotive designs that we feel were the best of the lot! From an Akira superbike with Cyberpunk 2077 futurism to Honda’s insane electric pickup truck concept – each of these drool-worthy automobiles is mercilessly pushing the boundaries of the automotive industry! Automotive enthusiasts will be itching to get their hands on them, and take them for a spin on the streets!

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO