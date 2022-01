Tony Powell shut his college recruitment down Sunday night and committed to play at Clarion. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “It is where I felt the most at home,” the 6-foot-4, 210-pound CD East senior quarterback said. “They treated my family like they were family, and there was just a great vibe when I went on my visit.”

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO