Josh McDaniels has been rumored to be the leading candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders job, but a new report suggests there may not be any other candidates already. McDaniels was willing to accept an interview request from the Raiders only if there was a guarantee he would be offered the job, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. In turn, the Raiders told McDaniels that if he was offered the position, he needed to be prepared to accept.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO