Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is not in danger of losing his job heading into 2022. We know this because his boss has finally come out and said as much. Jerry Jones addressed the questions about McCarthy’s future during a Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan. He insisted the coach’s job was never in jeopardy and said McCarthy was working with the team to try to keep defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Jones claimed it was part of his strategy to not come out and say McCarthy would be back in 2022.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO