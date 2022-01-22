ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should ‘Jeopardy!’ Bring Back Win Limits? This Former Champ Think So

By Jonathan Howard
 7 days ago
The last six months of Jeopardy! have been dominated by long-term winners and that has one former champ wanting limits back. Tom Nichols, a five-time champion of Jeopardy!, talked about the proliferation of super champs. To him, the game isn’t meant to be dominated. Instead, the show should be a place...

Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: What Question Finally Stumped Amy Schneider?

Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider’s winning streak has officially ended at 40 games. Here’s the question that eventually got her. Schneider has been dominating Jeopardy! For weeks. She’s broken records, having the second-longest winning streak of all time. And while it’s sad to see her go, she’s definitely done a fantastic job.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Jeopardy! Champ Amy Schneider Climbs to No. 2 on All-Time Wins List, Behind Reigning MVP Ken Jennings

To quote celebrated poet Sia, Jeopardy! superstar Amy Schneider is a Porsche with no brakes-level unstoppable. On Monday’s telecast, the engineering manager from Oakland, Calif., climbed to No. 2 on the game show’s all-time consecutive wins list after notching her 39th victory. She surpasses Matt Amodio, whose winning streak came to an end earlier this season at 38. (Schneider and Amodio will face off in the next edition of the Tournament of Champions.) In a made-for-TV twist, the only contestant to have won more games than Schneider is current interim Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings, whose record 74-game winning streak was set in 2004. “It still feels unreal,” said Schneider in a statement. “Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, “Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing’ and it was pretty great.” When it comes to regular-season game play, Schneider’s current total of $1,319,800 places her in fourth place behind Jennings ($2,520,700), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Amodio, ($1,518,601).
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

Amy Schneider rules the ‘Jeopardy!’ super-champ era. Some former 5-day winners are jealous they never got the chance.

John Beck has always considered himself a “solid B-plus” when it comes to trivia, so he was absolutely thrilled when he won $117,099 over five consecutive games of “Jeopardy!” in 2003. The show had a five-win limit at the time, and it felt like the ultimate victory. But as he sat in the studio audience and watched the next trio of contestants play, he couldn’t help but think: “I’m pretty sure I would have won that game, too.”
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Jeopardy Champ Amy Schneider’s Incredible Winning Streak Has Ended, And She Wrapped With A Sweet Message For Fans

All reigns eventually come to an end, and it’s a bittersweet truth even in the world of Jeopardy!, where streaks are known to extend. With current champ Amy Schneider nabbing an incredible winning total of 40 games, she has secured herself a spot among the biggest overall winners on Jeopardy to date. Sadly, her streak has come to an end, and Ms. Schneider wrapped her epic run with a sweet message for the fans who stuck with her on her journey.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Opens Up About Buzzer Skills

Amy Schneider made “Jeopardy!” history last night by becoming the person with the second-highest number of consecutive wins on the show. She officially beat out Matt Amodio, who just a few short months ago broke “Jeopardy!” records by winning 38 consecutive games. Then Schneider came along, and last night, she has now won her 40th game.
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS 58

'Jeopardy!' champ's impressive winning streak ends

(CNN) -- It's game over for "Jeopardy!" champ Amy Schneider, but she has more than 1.3 million reasons to be grateful for her impressive run. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, closed out the show's second-longest consecutive win streak Wednesday, ending a 40-game run. Rhone Talsma, a librarian from...
OAKLAND, CA
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Eddie Fans Are Going To Love Episode 13

If you love Blue Bloods and have been waiting to see Eddie Janko-Reagan get deep into a case, then this week’s new episode will excite you. Vanessa Ray plays the officer who also is married to Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes. What in the world will she be getting into this coming Friday night? Let’s get a little insight from this article by Matt & Jess.
TV SERIES
wgbh.org

Jeopardy is 'inherently unbalanced' says 5-time champ

A rule change to Jeopardy! that removed a five-game winning streak cap is making the game unfair, says five-time champion Tom Nichols, who spoke about the issue on Greater Boston Tuesday. "What's lost now and I think what's wrong is that the game is inherently unbalanced... Once you've won two...
TV & VIDEOS
Chicago Sun-Times

Is Rhone Talsma still the ‘Jeopardy!’ champ?

If it’s “18th century Names” on “Jeopardy!,” it could mean the difference between being the champion or going home. For returning champ, Chicago Ridge librarian Rhone Talsma, who on Wednesday defeated 40-game reigning champion Amy Schneider, that Final Jeopardy category proved to be his downfall on Thursday’s episode of the popular game show.
CHICAGO, IL
