BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced proposals for a major tax cut and for extending pandemic-era economic initiatives that he says would bring $4.6 billion in relief for Marylanders and businesses. Hogan announced his intention to use Maryland’s $2.5 billion budget surplus for direct tax relief for working and retired Marylanders in October. On Monday he proposed the Retirement Tax Reduction Act and the Working Marylanders Tax Relief Act. The Retirement Tax Reduction Act The governor in October described tax relief for retirees as a priority — and the only way to keep them from leaving Maryland for states with lower...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO