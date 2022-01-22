ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago Med’ Fans Wish These Characters Would Make a Return Appearance

By Joe Rutland
 3 days ago
Many characters have come and gone over the years on Chicago Med. Fans wish that these characters would return to the show. One that does stick out for the show’s fandom is Dr. Connor Rhodes, played by Colin Donnell. It just seems that a lot of longtime viewers would just hope...

