$5,000 from the IRS? As tax season begins, some may get a big pay day.
8 days ago
Tax filing season begins Monday, and the Internal Revenue Service has some tips it says taxpayers should remember before submitting their returns if they want to avoid lengthy delays, especially for those anticipating a refund such as the remainder of the child tax credit. The season is starting 17...
IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig and Treasury Department officials warned that the 2022 tax season would bring “enormous challenges.” That prophecy is already coming true. The tax season opened Monday. Just three days later, the IRS announced it was suspending the mailing of certain automated notices because of a backlog in processing returns. The move would avert additional correspondence with taxpayers that would only add to the paper logjam and possibly prevent even more stress for filers.
As people prepare their taxes to send to the IRS, some who were expecting refunds have discovered they actually owe federal taxes this year. The IRS began accepting tax returns on Monday, Jan. 24. People are growing frustrated to discover this and want to know why, but according to Marca,...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Once again, we find ourselves in tax season.
This year, however, millions of U.S. households with children are receiving IRS Letter 6419 and experts tell us it’s an important one.
From July through December, the IRS says more than 36 million households received monthly advances on 2021 tax credits from children under age 17.
Those payments were part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan signed by President Joe Biden last March.
“In recognizing that this may have been a little bit confusing, the IRS rolled out a new website, the child-tax-credit-dot-gov website, where you can go to research how much you should have received, how much you did receive, and reconcile that letter with what you actually got,” said Caroline Bruckner of the American University, Kogod Tax Policy Center.
The number on the letter should represent half of the amount to which a household was entitled.
The other half can be claimed on a 2021 return and there were no payments on January 2022.
Professionals have a major piece of advice for those who traded cryptocurrency for the first time last year: Take your tax prep seriously. The IRS has been zooming in on cryptocurrency reporting with increasing interest in recent years. And the last...
It is officially tax filing season. We're all looking for those new deductions that could get us a bigger refund this year. There is one, in particular, that could land many Iowans an extra $5,000 on their refund. Here is how it works. We're going to eliminate a lot of...
The Internal Revenue Service needs significantly more money in order to properly help taxpayers and enforce the tax laws, two Democratic senators said. Senators including Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Jeff Merkley of Oregon said in a letter on Thursday that the tax agency, at a minimum, requires a 14% increase in annual funding and an $80 billion investment over a decade.
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — It’s tax season and a Salt Lake County woman recently found herself in an interesting but all too relatable predicament. She received a piece of mail labeled from the Internal Revenue Service and immediately noticed what she felt were red flags. After several days...
A crucial letter that will help child tax credit recipients figure out how much money the IRS still owes them may contain incorrect information. The IRS said this week that it is investigating reports from some taxpayers that Letter 6419 includes the wrong dollar amount that parents received from the boosted child tax credit, which was paid out in monthly installments from July to December.
The 2021 tax season has already arrived, and the IRS started accepting and processing returns on Jan. 24, 2022. Some people are in a hurry to file their income tax returns to get their refunds as soon as possible. When does the IRS send out refunds, and could this year be any different?
Tax filing season officially kicked off in the United States on Jan. 24, 2022. That’s when the Internal Revenue Service says it began accepting and processing 2021 tax year returns. Amid the first year of the pandemic, the IRS eased certain 2020 tax policies, but many of those concessions...
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the IRS has faced much backlash as its disbursement systems face repeated delays and glitches. Now, as we enter the 2022 tax season, Outsiders are facing the first glitch of the New Year. And it has already begun to cause major financial stress for parents especially.
Tax season is underway, and this year’s deadline is extended three days to April 18. But it’s always good to get a head start. Officials, however, are warning people to be aware of tax fraud and scams. The Special Agent in Charge of the IRS-CI Newark Bureau, Michael Montanez, offered tips on filing and what […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Like it or not, tax season is upon us. The IRS will start accepting returns Monday, and certain families and individuals are facing smaller refunds or no refund at all. "There's a lot of changes this year — especially for families with children," said...
The Internal Revenue Service opened the tax filing season Monday. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig spoke with reporters and says you can speed up the process by filing electronically, filing accurately, and requesting a direct deposit of refunds. Rettig says it has been tough during the pandemic to process all of the tax returns and the challenges continue. He says that’s why it is important to get everyone to file the most accurate return they can. Rettig says there are still issues with calling the I-R-S for help and he anticipates phone lines will continue to be jammed up for the foreseeable future. He says going online is the best option to get information thru IRS-dot-.gov.
WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service on Monday kicked off the 2022 tax filing season with an urgent reminder to taxpayers to take extra precautions this year to file an accurate tax return electronically to help speed refunds. The start of this year's tax season – which takes place...
Tax season officially kicks off Monday. But just like last year, this season is filled with uncertainty for both the IRS and filers. The IRS continues to deal with backlogs from last year and filing may be more complicated for those who received Child Tax Credit payments or stimulus checks in 2021.
(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The tax season starts Monday, as January 24th is the first date the IRS will accept and process tax returns. This year specifically, parents are advised to keep a special eye out for an IRS mailing known as letter 6419. The letter pertains to 2021's advance...
It’s that time of year again! Tax season has officially arrived and though we don’t like doing it, it’s kind of required. But don’t fear, Outsiders. While we know it’s a pain, many people can expect a refund this year. And we have the details about how to get a faster refund to kick off the year with a bit of extra cash in your wallet.
