It’s 200 miles of mostly 2 lane blacktop from Rohwer due north to Dyess along the eastern edge of Arkansas. It’s industrial farm country. Almost all the trees have been removed except the occasional one by a farmhouse. There are no hedgerows, virtually no fences and as far as you can see in every direction are croplands that is as flat as the proverbial platter of piss. It’s boring, yet captivating. While you can’t exactly see the rural south of yesterday you can feel it like some ghost that lingers around the edges of the fields. It is not hard to imagine endless acres of cotton with slaves bent over the plants.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO