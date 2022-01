PITTSBURGH — Statements made by the man accused of killing 11 people at Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 can be used against him. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, Senior U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose denied a motion by Robert Bowers to suppress statements that he made to police, inside an ambulance, and at the hospital on the day of the attack.

