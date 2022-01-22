ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Looking for Weight Loss Friends in the Los Angeles area

By JolieSvelte
myfitnesspal.com
 3 days ago

Hi! I've recently returned to MFP after being absent/not using it since December 2020. Long story short, I lost 20 lbs in 4 months using it, lost about 15 lbs...

community.myfitnesspal.com

myfitnesspal.com

Weight loss slower when lifting weight?

I’ve always lost weight when I set my calories to 1800/day, usually 10 lbs a month. I’m very tall and 20lbs overweight, so this has been a good point for me. So far this month I’ve eaten an average of 1850 calories a day and have exercised daily (peloton rides for 30-45 minutes, long hikes, weight lifting, yoga, barre, Pilates).
myfitnesspal.com

Back at it and looking for friends!

I’ve used mfp before & had great success. When the lock downs hit so did back sliding. I’ve been track for the new year but definitely miss having friends to encourage and get motivation from. So please add me if you have room for more friends! Thanks!
myfitnesspal.com

Anyone Lost Weight Only to Gain It Back? What's Your Story? :)

I'm in the process of losing weight once again after gaining back the 50lbs pounds I lost previously. Looking for some encouragement if anyone else has found themselves in the same boat and if you were able to lose the weight again. Or if you're in the process, I'd love to know as well. Looking to make some real changes this time around and not look at weight loss as a one and done kind of deal.
myfitnesspal.com

Water weight

I know this isn't a big deal but I feel like the number on the scale should be lower then what it is. Jan 11 I was 149.6. Today I'm 150.6. I ate some rice last night and I was up until 1am because took a nap and that always keeps up but I was tired 😫 anyways I got hungry and ate a cheese string and some pepporoni.
myfitnesspal.com

does any other petites find it like difficult to lose weight??

Hey so i just recently went to the doctor i am a little more taller now ... i was 5'2 but now 5'2.5 so like 158cm not that much but still. But does anyone else find it hard to lose weight... when i put it into the calculator it says 1485 to lose 1 lb if you workout like 180 mins per week of activity right.
myfitnesspal.com

Help! Desperate to lose weight for my wedding in 5 months

Hello all! I'm looking for an accountability forum to help keep me on track as I desperately want to lose weight. I'm getting married end of June, so I have 5 months and I am currently just shy of 5 stone heavier than when I met my Fiancé 14 years ago. Granted, I was very unwell and underweight when we met (I have a history of ED). However, over the years I have slowly weight restored and have since oddly moved from severe restricting to actually comfort eating and am now considered "overweight" according to my BMI (and headed for "obese"). I know he loves me for me, not my weight, but I'm so unhappy in my own skin and just want to feel a bit more normal. I'm aiming for 2 stone loss in this time - achievable?
myfitnesspal.com

Accidentally fell and broke myself

A couple of months ago, I realised I had gotten pretty far off track from where I wanted to be. I have been "close enough" to goal for a long time that I wasn't paying much attention, but the slow creep was happening and I realised I had gained 3kg from a couple of months earlier and not even noticed. I decided to get serious, and hired a coach and everything. Then, 3.5 weeks ago....I slipped on some rocks I was attempting to climb and broke my sacrum (lower back). Then 2 weeks later, my husband brought Covid home to us all (thanks, honey) and I was pretty sick - apparently opioids aren't great for lung function. I am finally better from Covid, but it's going to be another couple of months with the back recovery. Trying to get back on board with the food tracking. I'm not aiming for a deficit at the moment, as my body needs the nutrients to heal, but I'm just...SO frustrated. I was really excited to get my fitness etc back on track, and now walking down the street at a slow shuffle is all I can do. So looking for inspirational stories - anyone gone on after an injury like this to have great fitness, and zero ongoing problems? Miss the days when I was young and I bounced more than broke!
myfitnesspal.com

Losing weight

Hi everyone, I'm 51 years old, female wanting to get really fit and lose 5 stone this year with dieting and plenty exercises. Welcome! I'm 52 years old tomorrow, female, and also looking to lose about 2 stone. I did MFP about 6 years ago and successfully lost nearly 5.5 stone, but the last couple of years have but back on more than I'd like.
myfitnesspal.com

Time to Lose the COVID-19(lbs)

Prior to COVID hitting the U.S., I was working out with a personal trainer twice a week, teaching yoga class one evening a week, and had a pretty healthy nutrition plan. I admit, in spring '20, I enjoyed taking what I thought was going to be a short break from all of that! I never thought it would continue for so long! So now, here I am, 2 years later and 30 lbs heavier.
myfitnesspal.com

Show me the view from your workout!

Today I hiked a trail to the ocean! Show me a picture from your latest sweat session. Beautiful @NorthCascades! Today was a fitness trail in town with friends, and we all brought our dogs. yirara Posts: 6,822 Member. Imagine dark night, town, street lamps at longer distances. Basically lots of...
myfitnesspal.com

February Monthly Challenge

Welcome to the Monthly Challenge for February. Following are the Sunday weigh-in days for February 2022. We typically post our weight on Sunday, however, feel free to post comments, support, and encouragement whenever. Feb 6:. Feb 13. Feb 20:
myfitnesspal.com

Hey Everyone!

Hi Everyone! My name is Samantha and I am 24 years old! I recently had gastric bypass on July 12th, 2021! Since surgery, I have lost over 100lbs, and I am overall down 164lbs or so from my highest weight. I used to be 453lbs and I am now 289lbs. I have been at a stall for the last month and that has been hard on my mentally. However, I am motivated to work harder in this new year and would love any tips or motivation!
myfitnesspal.com

Looking for an accountability partner

Hello, I am struggling to lose this quarantine weight or even get started. I am now work from home (WFH) and I don't move around/workout as much as I was used to. I have all the at-home equipment and a gym membership, but I am just not motivated. Last time I was successful I had a partner but that was a long time ago. I am looking to lose about 50 lbs and at least 30lbs by May 5th. So I am looking for a partner to be just as aggressive as myself. The first 10lbs is of course bloat. Anyone interested - looking for weekly weigh-ins .
myfitnesspal.com

Trying to get motivated

My name is Mikayla, I'm 27 and from New Zealand. After 2 children, and never being worried about what I eat.. I have started to notice weight gain, and not nice weight gain. 🤣. I struggle most with food, especially hot chips or crisps. Here for any advice, and how...
myfitnesspal.com

Help with a Stall or Plateau…

I need some help…. I’m into my 30th week of eating healthy, working out consistently and improving my habits. But I’m either in a stall or a plateau - at least I think I am. I weigh myself every Sunday morning before my morning workout. Over these...
myfitnesspal.com

Calorie Deficit - Not Eating Enough? - Advice - Help?

I've been on MFP for a a few years now on and off. At my thinnest (years ago in high school) I was 150-ish. I got there by barely eating/fasting/starving - (not a healthy way to do it I know but I was 16 and hated myself so what's a teenager to do).
myfitnesspal.com

Truly Transforming with food

Over my period of thinking I was eating good and felt pretty fit, I realized and am super over weight. I need to lose 77 pound and eating the right foods will be my first step and working out my second step. I will post my progress and keep logging. Wish me luck and let's see how I can do this at the ripe ol' age of 55 almost 56!!! YIKES GRANDMA OF 8.
myfitnesspal.com

May I curse, please?

Darnit...I have lost 23 pounds. I am over the moon, tickled pink, excited beyond belief, pumped up, silly happy. Son of a biscuit, this is working!. Holy cow! I am doing it. Down to 340 lbs. Where will I be in one month?. Shut the front door! I tried intermitted...
