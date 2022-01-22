Looking for Weight Loss Friends in the Los Angeles area

A couple of months ago, I realised I had gotten pretty far off track from where I wanted to be. I have been "close enough" to goal for a long time that I wasn't paying much attention, but the slow creep was happening and I realised I had gained 3kg from a couple of months earlier and not even noticed. I decided to get serious, and hired a coach and everything. Then, 3.5 weeks ago....I slipped on some rocks I was attempting to climb and broke my sacrum (lower back). Then 2 weeks later, my husband brought Covid home to us all (thanks, honey) and I was pretty sick - apparently opioids aren't great for lung function. I am finally better from Covid, but it's going to be another couple of months with the back recovery. Trying to get back on board with the food tracking. I'm not aiming for a deficit at the moment, as my body needs the nutrients to heal, but I'm just...SO frustrated. I was really excited to get my fitness etc back on track, and now walking down the street at a slow shuffle is all I can do. So looking for inspirational stories - anyone gone on after an injury like this to have great fitness, and zero ongoing problems? Miss the days when I was young and I bounced more than broke!

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 5 DAYS AGO